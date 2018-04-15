Hurricanes: What you need to know

What is a hurricane?

"Hurricane" is the name used for the most powerful tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean and the northeastern Pacific Ocean — those bearing sustained winds of 74 mph and above. Hurricanes are generally called "typhoons" in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and "severe cyclonic storms" in the south Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

Tropical cyclones are rotating low-pressure systems carrying thunderstorms but no identifiable "front," which is the boundary that separates two air masses of different densities in most storm systems.

Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of less than 39 mph are called "tropical depressions," while those with sustained winds of 39 mph to 73 mph are called "tropical storms."

What are the hurricane categories?

A hurricane's power is measured on the Saffir–Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which was developed in 1971 by Herbert Saffir, U.N. civil engineer who died in 2007, and Robert Simpson, then the director of the National Hurricane Center, who died in 2014.

The scale separates hurricanes into five categories, with 1 being the weakest and 5 being the strongest. Category 3, 4 and 5 hurricanes are called "major hurricanes."

Category 1 (74 mph to 95 mph): Very dangerous winds with some damage to homes and trees.

(96 mph to 110 mph): Extremely dangerous winds causing extensive damage to homes, trees and roads, often resulting in near-total power loss for several days to weeks.

(111 mph to 129 mph): Devastating damage to homes, trees and roads. Electricity and water are often unavailable for several days to weeks.

(130 mph to 156 mph): Catastrophic damage to homes, trees and power infrastructure. Most areas are uninhabitable and without power for weeks or months.

(157 mph and higher): Most homes and other structures are destroyed. Most areas are uninhabitable and without power for weeks or months.

National Hurricane Center: About the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (PDF)