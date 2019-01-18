Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Farnoush Amiri

A direct outcome of the Civil Rights Movement, affirmative action is a series of policies and procedures that an institution or organization, such as a college or university, puts into place in an effort to improve opportunities for groups of individuals who have been historically excluded in the United States.

The policy is often associated with equity in educational institutions. In higher education, admission policies are regulated to provide "equal access" to education for historically underrepresented groups such as African-Americans or women, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan research organization.

The policy has for decades been at the center of a heated political debate, with critics alleging that basing applicants' admissions on their race can be problematic and result in reverse discrimination.

History of affirmative action

President John F. Kennedy first used the term "affirmative action" in his 1961 executive action establishing the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee.

Kennedy directed government contractors to take "affirmative action" in ensuring that all applicants are treated "without regard to their race, creed, color or national origin," when they are employed and throughout their employment.

The policies initially focused on bettering education and employment opportunities for African-Americans. President Lyndon Johnson followed in his predecessor's footsteps by signing his own Executive Action in 1965, also requiring government contractors to implement affirmative action in their hiring process.

Shortly after, colleges and universities followed suit and over time the enrollment rates for African-Americans and Latinos steadily increased, according to the National Center for Education statistics.

Two sides of affirmative action

Proponents of the policy, specifically the elite schools implementing them, have held the belief that affirmative action helps lead to a diverse student body, which contributes to open dialogue and a freer exchange of ideas.

The objective for these policies is to give minority students a pathway to leadership and a chance at a higher income after graduation. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, "affirmative action programs have resulted in doubling or tripling the number of minority applications to colleges or universities" and, in doing so, have made these institutions a reflection of the communities they serve.

Critics of the policy say it has resulted in reverse discrimination against individuals, mostly white, who do not fall into minority groups. Since a 1978 Supreme Court ruling against the policy, college applicants to a particular program have had to be pooled together and compete against one another. "The opinion made very clear that you cannot have segregated admissions processes so that some groups apply to one program and others to a different one," UCLA law professor and dean emerita, Rachel Moran, told NBC News.

She added that the court found that while race could be taken into account, it could not be used as a "decisive factor in the sense that a certain number of students from a particular racial or ethnic background will be enrolled — so no quota systems."

Notable affirmative action controversies

In 2003, the Supreme Court took on the use of race in admissions for the first time in 25 years in two separate but parallel cases. In Gratz v. Bollinger, the court ruled thatthe point system the University of Michigan used in their undergraduate admissions was unconstitutional. A prospective student's race was awarded 20 points while the topic of their essay was only worth up to three points, giving an almost automatic advantage to minority applicants, according to the court's decision.

That same year, in Grutter v. Bollinger, the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan's law school admissions policy, maintaining that race could be considered as a major factor. In that case, a white student filed a suit after he was denied acceptance.

In 2008, a woman denied admission to the University of Texas-Austin sued the university, alleging that the use of race as a consideration in the admission process violated the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment. In that case, Fisher v. University of Texas, a federal district judge ruled that the school had complied with the requirements laid out in Grutter v. Bollinger. The Supreme Court allowed arguments on the case to be heard again in 2012. Four years later, the Court ruled that the university's race-based admission policy was constitutional.

In 2014, Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit in Virginia, sued Harvard after plaintiffs alleged that school admissions rejected Asian-American applicants in favor of students from other racial backgrounds.

Two years later, a coalition of more than 130 Asian-American groups filed a complaint in 2016 with the federal departments of Education and Justice, claiming that the Ivy League schools discriminated against Asian-Americans in their admissions processes.

In 2018, President Donald Trump reversed Obama-era affirmative action protocols, encouraging schools to stop considering race as a factor in school admissions.