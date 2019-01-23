Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 7:26 PM GMT By Audrey Holmes and Farnoush Amiri

What is a caucus?

A caucus is a meeting of voters held to pick the state’s delegates to the party’s national presidential convention. Currently, 13 states and two U.S. territories use some form of the caucus system.

What are the Iowa caucuses?

The Iowa caucuses, which are set to take place in February 2020, kick off the presidential primary season, and are therefore often the most notable. Caucuses will be held in each of Iowa's 1,681 precincts.

Leading up to the caucuses, aspiring candidates typically spend months in the state, making dozens of visits — if not more — to win over voters with up-close-and-personal campaigning.

In 1972, the Democratic Party held its first Iowa caucus as a way to make the election process more inclusive for voters. The first Republican Iowa caucus followed in 1976.

Caucuses take place at any easily accessible public location, including schools, fire stations, city halls and churches. Some have occurred in places as unique as nature centers, bars and even a gun shop.

How do caucuses work for Democrats?

Supporters make an argument for their candidate. After listening to each case, caucus attendees go to different parts of the room depending on which candidate they are supporting — for example, Bernie Sanders voters go to one corner and Hillary Clinton supporters go to another.

After the groups are formed, the caucus chair adds up how many supporters are in each candidate's group. To be viable, a candidate typically needs to earn the support of at least 15 percent of all the followers in the room (although some viability levels are higher in more rural precincts.) If a candidate is not viable, their supporters must "re-caucus" and fall in with another candidate.

Once all the remaining candidates are deemed to be viable, the number of supporters of each candidate is tallied. Delegates and alternates are selected to attend the county convention, during which the delegates for the district convention are chosen, and then finally, the state convention. The number of delegates given to each viable candidate is proportional to the support that the candidate received, and the number of delegates each precinct receives depends on how many votes were cast in that precinct in the previous caucus.

This is how Democratic caucuses have worked in the past, but new rules are being put in place that could change the process somewhat.

How do caucuses work for Republicans?

Representatives for each presidential candidate state their cases. After this point, the GOP caucuses are distinct from the Democratic ones. Caucusgoers vote for their candidate on a paper ballot, or by a show of hands if the caucus is small enough. Republican caucuses do not have a 15 percent minimum threshold, unlike Democratic caucuses. The votes are tallied and recorded, and delegates are awarded based on the results.

Why are the Iowa caucuses so important?

The main reason Iowa is vital to the national election process is because it is the first test of presidential hopefuls' strength and viability. Those who don't perform well in Iowa are unlikely to make it to the White House.

"Everybody wants to be the one who gets all the attention first," said Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa and author of "Riding the Caucus Rollercoaster: The Ups and Downs in the Republican Race to Win the 2012 Iowa Caucuses."

Only one person has lost the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary in the last 40 years and went on to become president — Bill Clinton, in 1992.

Have the Iowa caucuses faced criticism?

Yes. Critics tend to point toward the largely white demographics of the state, arguing that voters in Iowa are not representative of the rest of the country.

"Basically, we're too rural, too white, too old," Hagle said.

Notable Iowa caucus results

1976

One of the most renowned candidates in Iowa caucus history is Jimmy Carter. During the 1976 Democratic caucuses, Carter was a relatively unknown Georgia governor running for president. The night ended in a surprise with Carter receiving more votes than any other candidate. He used that energy to solidify an unlikely victory in New Hampshire shortly after that, ultimately paving his road to the White House. Carter's win created the perception that a win in Iowa is a big step toward the Oval Office.

Steffen Schmidt, a professor of political science at Iowa State University, saw Carter as the key factor that elevated the Iowa caucuses' national importance. "It didn't really become important until an unknown governor by the name of Jimmy Carter from Georgia saw what was happening," he said. "Then, the Iowa caucuses began to really take off."

1988 and 1996

Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is the only candidate other than an incumbent president to win the Iowa caucuses twice, in 1988 and 1996. Dole went on to win the GOP presidential nomination in 1996 but lost the general election to then-incumbent Clinton.

2008

The caucuses that ultimately led to the election of the first African-American president in U.S. history, Barack Obama, also saw a record-breaking turnout for the Democrats, with almost 240,000 Iowans showing up to vote. This included younger voters as well as independents, which led to crowd control issues in schools and firehouses across the state. Obama's victory also helped solidify the narrative that it pays to win in Iowa.

2012

Preliminary results showed former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as the winner of the Iowa Republican caucuses as of Jan. 3, 2012. But more than two weeks later, the tally was changed to show former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum was actually the victor, edging Romney by 34 votes. The win didn't help Santorum secure the GOP nomination, but the hiccup showed that the important process had a history of problems with tabulating results.