What is the Iran nuclear deal?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), offered Tehran billion of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for it agreeing to curb its nuclear program.

The agreement was aimed at ensuring that "Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful." In return, it lifted U.N. Security Council and other sanctions, including in areas covering trade, technology, finance and energy.

Iranians celebrate after the preliminary nuclear deal was reached in April 2015. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP file

The deal was sealed in July 2015, during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Tehran acceded to a 10-year restriction on nuclear production, agreed to shut down thousands of centrifuges and exported almost all of its bomb-making material. Under the agreement, Iran agreed that "under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons."

Iran also allowed a strict monitoring regime permitting international inspectors to gain access to sites suspected of nuclear weapons-related activities.

The agreement did allow for a commercial nuclear program "for exclusively peaceful purposes."

Who signed it?

Iran signed the agreement with the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — the U.S., Russia, France, China, United Kingdom — as well as Germany and the European Union.

Why is the deal controversial?

As of April 2018, there is broad consensus that Iran is abiding by the agreement.

However, some critics allege that the deal itself is flawed and does not prevent Iran from engaging in aggressive actions that fall outside the pact’s purview, such as pursuing a ballistic missile program and expiration dates on some restrictions, as well as extending its influence throughout the region.