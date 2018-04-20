Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance of 29 countries across North America and Europe.

Formed in 1949 in the aftermath of World War II, today NATO is criticized by Russia and President Donald Trump.

What does NATO do?

The alliance is perhaps best defined by Article 5 of its founding document: "An armed attack against one [NATO member] ... shall be considered an attack against them all."

During the Cold War, this pledge of collective defense was aimed at "countering the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union," NATO says. It was a warning that an attack on an ally in Europe would result in retaliation from the nuclear-armed U.S.

NATO's first secretary-general, Lord Hastings Lionel Ismay, said NATO existed to "keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down."

President Harry S. Truman signs the North Atlantic Treaty on April 4, 1949. MPI / Getty Images

"NATO was a pillar of security during the Cold War, serving as a European counterbalance to the Soviet Union," said Rebecca Lissner, a research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Perry World House, a global policy research center.

It was only after the breakup of the Soviet Union that NATO was involved in conflict, in the Balkans, Afghanistan and Libya. It has also branched out into anti-piracy missions and earthquake relief.

The only time NATO triggered Article 5 was after the terror attacks on 9/11. In response, NATO aircraft patrolled U.S. skies and its ships were dispatched to the Mediterranean Sea to counter terrorism and trafficking.

Which countries are in NATO?

The 12 original signatories of the North Atlantic Treaty were the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Greece and Turkey joined in 1952, followed by West Germany in 1955 and Spain in 1982.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland became members in 1999, then Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia in 2004, and Albania and Croatia in 2009.

Montenegro, NATO's 29th and most recent member, joined in 2017.