The gunman blamed for the worst mass murder in Texas history yelled "everybody's gonna die" before he began spraying bullets inside a small-town Baptist church, survivors recalled Tuesday.

Rosanne Solis, who was struck in the shoulder by one of the estimated 450 shots that police said Devin Patrick Kelley fired inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, found herself sprawled on the floor beneath a pew where she could see the executioner's shoes as he marched through the sanctuary.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Texas Church Survivor Describes Horrifying Ordeal 2:04 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1090287683507" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I did not want to move," the grandmother of four told Univision Noticias. "If I spoke or if I moved he was going to kill me because he was standing there killing everyone who moved. I played dead and it saved my life."

Sharing her terror and hiding place was her husband Joaquín Ramírez, who said he managed to call 911 as they clung to each other beneath a pew. He suffered a minor shrapnel injury.

"I was holding her under the pew," Ramirez recalled. "I covered her and she said, 'Leave me, save your life.' And I said to God, 'My God, save us because I do not want to die.'"

Authorities said Kelley went on to kill 26 people — almost half of them children — before he fled the church. He later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was struck in a gun battle outside the church with a local resident — and a wild car chase that ended some 11 miles north of town when he drove his SUV into a ditch.

Solis said she and her husband were at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday when she heard the first shots ring out and then a man screaming for everyone to get down. She said the gunman was firing bullets "like a crazy man" and didn't seem to care who he hit.

"I just didn't want to die that day," Solis told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, choking back tears. "I wanted to see my grandchildren."

PHOTOS: Two Dozen Parishioners Killed in Texas Church Shooting

Solis told Univision Noticias the gunman appeared to be targeting the children.

"It was like he had a hatred for the children," she said.

Ramirez, who began weeping, agreed.

Devin Kelley in an undated driver's license photo. Texas Department of Public Safety

"He had a hatred for children," he said. "When they yelled he would riddle them (with bullets) like an animal."

At one point the shooting "stopped and everybody thought it was going to be okay, and then he started again," Solis told the NBC affiliate.

Solis said she could smell gunpowder and saw bullets hitting the floor in front of her. She said after the shooting stopped, nobody moved or said a word for what seemed like 15 minutes.

Eventually, Solis said, her sister showed up at the church and drove her to a nearby hospital. Recovering after a shoulder surgery, Solis said she doesn’t see herself returning to the church.

“I don't blame the Lord,” she said. “I will always have my faith. But I won’t go to that church no more. I’m scared. From here on, I am going to study at home.”

Still rattled by her brush with death, Solis said "I don’t know what to think anymore."

"This world is full of so much anger," she said.

Related: Another Town Learns Nowhere Is Too Small, Quiet, for Mass Killing

Kelley was dressed in black tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 assault-type rifle when he entered the church, police said.

Investigators say it appears Kelley was involved in an intra-family feud involving his mother-in-law and had "a purpose and a mission" when he launched the attack.

His cellphone is now being inspected by the FBI in Quantico, Virginia. FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said they are having a difficult time accessing the password protected device.

"I am not going to describe what kind of phone it is," Combs said at a briefing. "I don't want to let every bad guy know what phone to buy."

Combs added that Kelley was not in any FBI database prior to Sunday's massacre.

Kelley's mother-in-law from his most recent marriage in 2014 may have been his chief target, authorities have said. But she wasn't at the church when he started shooting.

The woman, who lives in Sutherland Springs, told authorities she had received threatening texts from Kelley.