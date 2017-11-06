Texas Church Shooting
26 people were killed at First Baptist Church in rural Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities said. The shooter fled and was pursued by a resident and police but was found dead after running his car off the road.
Law enforcement officials identified the alleged gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of neighboring Comal County, Texas.
Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 on two charges of assaulting his spouse and their child, a U.S. Air Force spokeswoman confirmed. He was confined for a year, reduced in rank to airman basic E-1 and given a bad conduct discharge in 2014.
