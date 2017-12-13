Surfers in a California seaside community hit the beach to catch waves, despite smoke-filled skies from a looming wildfire. Some surfers wore masks for protection.

The so-called Thomas fire, one of several burning around the state, has burned over 900 structures, at least 700 of them homes. And it has stretched across nearly 370 square miles of territory, making it the fifth largest in state history.

Surfers carry their boards along the beach on Tuesday. David McNew / Getty Images

A surfer rides a wave surrounded by a smoke-filled sky. David McNew / Getty Images

As the fire straddling Santa Barbara and Ventura counties entered its 10th day, crews had carved containment lines around one-quarter of it.

Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated, including many from the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Photos: California coast battles massive wildfire