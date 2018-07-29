Death toll in Northern California's huge Carr Fire rises to six

Breaking News Emails
Another person died in Northern California's massive Carr Fire, bringing the blaze's death toll to six, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Sunday.
Bosekno told reporters that the person, who has not yet been identified, received an evacuation notice that was not followed.
Bosenko did not immediately provide additional information, saying more details needed to be confirmed with relatives.
A firefighter, a dozer operator and three people preparing to evacuate a home were also killed in the blaze, which exploded over the weekend, growing from about 48,000 acres on Friday night to nearly double that on Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The department said the blaze remained only 5 percent contained.
The fire has destroyed more than 500 homes or other structures and threatened 5,000 more near the city of Redding, the seat of Shasta County and an urban center of about 91,000 people. Forty thousand residents have evacuated their homes.
The blaze broke out Monday afternoon northwest of Redding. A vehicle's mechanical failure is believed to have caused it, and years of drought and record heat waves fueled its staggering growth.
Cal Fire Incident Commander Brett Gouvea told reporters Sunday that the fire was continuing to expand in remote, inaccessible areas, although it had not moved further into Redding.
"The positive thing about that — we're out away from many of the residents, structures and critical infrastructure around Shasta County," he said. "However, that does pose some threats to communities that are farther out."
Gouvea added that firefighters were working hard to keep the fire from striking those areas.
"We're here until the end," he said. "We'll bring some peace to this chaos."
More than 3,000 fire personnel were battling the fire, with 17 helicopters, 334 fire engines, 68 dozers and 59 fire crews, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said the Carr Fire was one 17 major fires scorching 200,000 acres across the state.