Death toll in Northern California's huge Carr Fire rises to six

Another person died in Northern California's massive Carr Fire, bringing the blaze's death toll to six, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Sunday.

Bosekno told reporters that the person, who has not yet been identified, received an evacuation notice that was not followed.

Bosenko did not immediately provide additional information, saying more details needed to be confirmed with relatives.

A firefighter, a dozer operator and three people preparing to evacuate a home were also killed in the blaze, which exploded over the weekend, growing from about 48,000 acres on Friday night to nearly double that on Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The department said the blaze remained only 5 percent contained.

The fire has destroyed more than 500 homes or other structures and threatened 5,000 more near the city of Redding, the seat of Shasta County and an urban center of about 91,000 people. Forty thousand residents have evacuated their homes.

The blaze broke out Monday afternoon northwest of Redding. A vehicle's mechanical failure is believed to have caused it, and years of drought and record heat waves fueled its staggering growth.