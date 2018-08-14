Firefighter fatality marks first death in California's biggest blaze

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — A firefighter was killed Monday while assigned to California's Mendocino Complex Fire, marking the first death in the largest wildfire in recorded state history.

In a statement, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, and the U.S. Forest Service said the unified command was "deeply saddened" and was investigating the death of the firefighter, who was not identified.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A wildfire burns near homes in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif on Aug. 9, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

The fatality marked the 11th in an unusually dangerous fire season that officials described Saturday as "a siege."

The Mendocino Complex fire, which began on July 27, includes two blazes, the Ranch and River fires, that have scorched nearly 350,000 acres across the rural northern counties of Colusa, Lake and Mendocino.

The fire was nearly 68 percent contained as of Monday night and had destroyed 146 homes and 118 other buildings, according to Cal Fire data. More than 1,000 structures remain threatened.

Thousands of fire personnel were battling the blaze using hundreds of fire engines, helicopters and dozers.