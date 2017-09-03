What could be Los Angeles' largest fire on record continued to grow on Sunday amid new evacuations orders and Gov. Jerry Brown's declaration of a state of emergency in Los Angeles County.

The so-called La Tuna fire expanded to nearly 6,000 acres overnight in the San Fernando Valley, burning three homes, damaging another and injuring two firefighters, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said Sunday. The injured firefighters, who were treated for dehydration, were listed as stable, he said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed La Tuna Wildfire Threatens 200 California Homes 1:08 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1038213187989" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Terrazas said he expected cooler weather and possible showers to aid the more than 1,000 firefighters who were holding the blaze at 10 percent containment.

But he cautioned at a news conference: "There is a lot of fuel out there left to burn."

The fire, which was threatening thousands of homes in Glendale, Burbank and Los Angeles, started Friday afternoon north of Interstate 210 during a heat wave baking much of the state. Erratic winds helped it quickly spread. The Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday that the cause was under investigation.

The latest mandatory evacuations were ordered in a section of Burbank as flames inched closer to homes southwest of La Tuna Canyon Park, NBC Los Angeles reported.

More than 700 homes remained under evacuation orders in other sections of Burbank, Glendale and the city of Los Angeles, according to the station.

As of Sunday morning, Terrazas said, 1,000 people had arrived at three evacuations centers. Nine hundred of them had left, he added, although they weren't allowed to return to their homes.

A resident checks on his home Saturday in Sunland, California. Paul Buck / EPA

Residents described a restless night as they watched flames and smoke approaching from the valley's surrounding hillsides. Giovanni Dal Monte, a Sun Valley resident, recalled just how close the fire was to his home.

"It came all the way down to the fence," Dal Monte told NBC Los Angeles.

Burbank resident Tracy Goldman, whose home sits at the base of the Verdugo Mountains, told NBC News on Saturday that she saw her worst fears materializing with the descending flames.

"Everything was on fire," she said Sunday. "This was like something I've never seen before."

But by Saturday afternoon, she said, a break in the brush helped the flames fizzle about 150 feet from her home.

"There was no vegetation left to burn," she said.