Triple-digit temperatures and hot, gusty winds created “critical fire weather conditions” in Southern California on Monday, bringing a threat of rapidly spreading wildfires to the area, forecasters warned.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings and fire weather watches across Southern California, stretching from San Diego, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties through Wednesday evening. The service said temperatures hovering around 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday could break records for some areas.

“We’re going into an exceptionally hot stretch of weather coming up over the next several days,” said Frank Giannasca, senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Southern California at risk for wildfire due to record heat, humidity and winds 0:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1079312963985" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A red flag warming signals that “critical fire weather conditions” are occurring or about to occur, according to the weather service. Strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures can combine to trigger “extreme fire behavior,” according to the service.

Temperatures were forecast to reach up into the low 100s and high 90s along the coastline from Santa Barbara and down through San Diego, Giannasca said.

“Even people at the beaches are going to feel the intense heat and high temperatures as you move inland,” he said.

The intense heat was going to continue into Tuesday, with some areas around Long Beach and San Bernardino still around 100 degrees and upper 90s in San Diego, he said.

“This is impressive to have this, it’s just crazy,” he added.

Related: Calif. Doctor Braved Wildfire on Motorcycle to Reach Premature Babies

The fire warnings comes as Californians are bearing the weather phenomenon known as the Santa Ana winds, which bring hot, extremely dry air from inland across the southern California coast and Northern California.

“You get these areas where the winds are blowing harder and so ultimately what that sets up is a very hot, very dry and very low humidity situation with storm winds and so that increases the fire danger in that area,” said Giannasca.

The weather service said that the "duration, strength, and widespread nature" of the Santa Ana winds combined with the extreme heat "will bring the most dangerous fire weather conditions that Southwest California has seen in the past few years"

“It’s just bone dry add to that the fact that the temperatures are going to be over 100 degrees so unfortunately it’s the situation where if a fire gets going it can be become dangerous very quickly,” Giannasca added.

Related: California Fires Destroyed 8,400 Buildings, Evacuees Check Homes

California firefighters were mobilizing additional personnel, fire engines, fire crews and aircraft to respond to any fires as the state has been dealing with weeks of devastating blazes in the north, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a statement Friday.

Cal Fire described the raging wildfires in the northern part of the state as “one of the deadliest and most destructive weeks in California’s history.”

Five thousand firefighters were battling 10 large fires throughout the state as of Monday, Cal Fire said on Twitter.

At least 42 people have died and more than 8,400 structures have been destroyed since the devastating fires that broke out north of San Francisco in California wine country on Oct. 8, according to Cal Fire.