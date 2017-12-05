Strong winds ripping across Southern California fanned a destructive wildfire that grew to more than 31,000 acres early Tuesday, forcing thousands of people from their homes and potentially threatening millions more in the region.

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that residents should expect the blaze — known as the Thomas Fire — to increase as powerful Santa Ana winds, which carry hot, extremely dry air from inland, gust between 40 to 60 mph.

Officials said the flames were being pushed toward the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura, with a combined population of about 140,000. About 20 million people in the region could be at risk from the fire, said "Today" weather anchor Al Roker.

Thomas Aquinas College, which is within the affected area, evacuated its students to nearby homes as a precaution, reported NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday night east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The Thomas Fire has already forced 27,000 people to evacuate their homes as the blaze exploded from 10,000 acres overnight, fire officials said.

About 500 firefighters have been ordered to battle the Ventura County fire, which has destroyed as many as 150 structures. It wasn't immediately clear if the structures were homes or businesses.

A wildfire burns in Ventura County, California on Dec. 5, 2017. Ventura County Fire Department

Southern California Edison said nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura County area were without service, according to The Associated Press.

A firefighter was also injured while on site, but their condition was unknown.

Some people reported being trapped on social media, but Ventura County spokesman Bill Nash said officials on the ground were unable to confirm the reports.

Ongoing drought has left the area "ripe for fire spreading," officials said, leaving firefighters with one option: getting out ahead of the inferno.

Helicopters were used throughout the night to drop water on the fire as teams planned "heavy air attacks" to squash the blaze. It wasn't immediately known how it started.