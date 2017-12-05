More than 27,000 people were evacuated overnight Tuesday after a massive wildfire stoked by high winds and feeding on tinder-dry conditions roared through a Southern California county just north of Los Angeles.

No fatalities were reported from the blaze, dubbed the Thomas Fire, which has devoured around 50,000 acres and reduced some 150 homes and businesses in Ventura County to ashes, officials said.

"We had a very rough night," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said. "We were leap-frogging along, protecting structures."

One firefighter was injured in the effort, but his condition was not disclosed.

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that residents should expect the blaze to increase as powerful Santa Ana winds, which carry hot, extremely dry air from inland, gust from 40 to 60 mph.

The flames were marching ever closer to the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura, which have a combined population of about 140,000, Lorenzen said.

About 20 million people in the region could be at risk from the fire, said "TODAY" weather anchor Al Roker.

Thomas Aquinas College, which is within the affected area, evacuated its students as a precaution, reported NBC Los Angeles. The college said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that while the flames at one point came up to a campus access road they subsided and no major structures have been harmed.

The inferno erupted Monday night east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

What sparked the blaze is not known, but officials said the ongoing drought has left the area "ripe for fire spreading."

Rodrigo Rivera, 22, a resident of Oxnard, went to Ventura to check on a friend and ended up helping evacuate residents early Tuesday morning. He said a firefighter approached and asked them to help.

"When he came running towards us that’s when I realized this is not controlled at all," Rivera said in a phone interview. "You know it’s a serious moment when a firefighter comes running to you asking for help."

Rivera and said he and his friend knocked on doors of houses to get people out, and amid flaming debris from trees on fire helped elderly residents leave their homes. "Embers were just flying everywhere — the winds picked up and more houses started catching on fire."

The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California on Dec. 5, 2017. Mike Blake / Reuters

The 500 or so firefighters battling the blaze were reinforced by more than 100 deputies, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said. By Tuesday afternoon there were 1,100 firefighters on scene and more resources were en route, officials said.

Fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters attacked the blaze from the sky, dropping water and fire retardant.

Southern California Edison said nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura County area were without service, according to The Associated Press.

While some residents reported being trapped on social media, Ventura County spokesman Bill Nash said officials on the ground were unable to confirm the reports.

Some nearby residents rushed to the area of the fire to try and help. John Bain, 24, and two friends drove from Camarillo, two towns away from Ventura, after their power went out Monday night and they learned about the fires and evacuations.

"As soon as we parked the car, this woman who was evacuating the area ran over to us, she looked super distraught and told us she thought there were still people in the houses," Bain said in a phone interview Tuesday.

They immediately started banging on people's doors, making sure no one was inside. Before long they grabbed garden hoses and with a ripped shirt over their faces for protection began hosing down houses, garages and palm trees.

"The most frustrating thing was the winds. It kept changing direction and whipping back flames," Bain said. "We tried to hose down as much as we could," he said.

Bain said they worked for around four hours. "We just wanted to make a difference," he said.

Another wildfire was burning near Sylmar in northern Los Angeles on Tuesday. The so-called Creek Fire was at 11,000 acres Tuesday afternoon and mandatory evacuation orders were in place for some areas on the southwest side of the Angeles National Forest, fire officials said.

#CreekFire On Wentworth St Be #ReadySetGo Check evac map https://t.co/RbNYbBiDRW If you are unsure what to do - evacuate Extreme wind conditions = Unpredicatble fire behavior pic.twitter.com/elyOoXC0MN — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) December 5, 2017

The Creek Fire was spreading rapidly and "numerous structures are threatened," the U.S. Forest Service said on an interagency wildfire website. Firefighting efforts were being hampered by wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph, it said.

Another fire burning near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, was at 5,000 acres on Tuesday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire so-called Rye Fire was at 5 percent containment.

Production of the CBS show "S.W.A.T." and HBO's "Westworld" was suspended due to the wildfires, Reuters reported. Both series films near Santa Clarita.