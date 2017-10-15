Winds Subside but California Wildfires Continue to Rage

Calmer winds offered northern California a slight break from the raging, deadly wildfires on Sunday even as they continued to burn over 217,000 acres, authorities said.

And weary locals hoping to return to their homes and assess damage were given some good news, as some mandatory evacuations were lifted overnight as wind conditions improved, said Jaime Williams, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

"Winds were not as gusty last night and they are expected to remain light Sunday," she said.

Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, Oct. 14, 2017. Jim Urquhart / Reuters

The number of evacuees dropped overnight from about 100,000 to just under 75,000 thanks in no small part to the work of 11,000 firefighters, Williams said.

Related: Family Finds Beloved Dog Alive After Believed Lost to California Wildfires

Cal Fire provided a list of points to keep in mind for returning residents:

If returning home, secure your property and try to reduce hazards

Be aware that crews are still working to extinguish hotspots and will continue to patrol the area

Check for trees or brush that may have been weakened by the fire

Walk around your property and check for burning embers

Check your home's power panel to make sure it is still intact and not damaged

Check inside your home and its venting system where embers can travel and smolder sparking structural fires

Keep away from burned trees that leave white ash piles that can cause severe injury if stepped on or into

Of the 10 counties ablaze, Sonoma had the most fire related deaths with 22, while Mendicino county had eight deaths, Napa county had six, and Yuba county had four, officials said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed CA Wildfires: Couple Awakes to Leaping Flames 1:48 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1073482819814" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On Saturday, California Gov. Jerry " Gov. Jerry Brown called the wildfires "one of the greatest if not the greatest tragedy California has ever faced."

"You can’t explain and you can’t tell somebody what it’s like to go through this," Jan Amarillas, who lost her Santa Rosa home of 30 years in the fire, told NBC News Bay Area.

"You have to really experience it to feel the full impact of what it does," she said as she surveyed damage.

Related: Wineries at Risk as Wildfires Rage in Northern California

Amarillas said she made a harried escape on Monday and spent five days waiting to see what happened to the house.

"By the time I pulled out, the flames were already eating the garage," she said. "It was like an oven."

Her house is now a pile of charred rubble.

Firefighter Terry Sanders and son Isaac, 11, who lost their home in a wildfire, comfort each other in front of their neighbor's home destroyed by the same wildfire, on Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California. Jae C. Hong / AP

"It’s scary," she said. "I’m 60 years old and suddenly I’m without my home that I’ve had for 30 years."

This is a developing story, check back for updates