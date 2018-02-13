Name: Red Gerard

Sport: Snowboarding

Category: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Age: 17

Hometown: Silverthorne, Colorado

Instagram: @redgerard Twitter: @RedmondGerard

Gold medalist Red Gerard of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 11, 2018 in PyeongChang-gun, South Korea. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

In an upset, snowboarder Red Gerard netted the United States its first 2018 Winter Olympics gold medal on Feb. 10 (Feb. 9 ET) when he beat out 11 other competitors in the men's snowboarding slopestyle competition.

Related: The story of Red Gerard, USA's first gold medalist in 2018

Gerard, 17, who was the only U.S. competitor to reach the final, managed to claw his way from last place heading into his third and final run on the slope. He earned a score of 87.16 from the judges, just enough to beat out silver medalist Max Parrot of Canada.

Gerard didn't even have the Olympics in mind a year ago.

"I've never really found myself thinking about" the Olympics, Gerard said when asked about the games last year. "I feel like there's just always so much stuff going around that I want to pay attention to. And [the Olympics] are just far ahead, so whatever."

Gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the United States waves during the medal ceremony for the women's snowboard slopestyle competition during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea on Feb. 12, 2018. Jeon Heon-Kyun / EPA

Name: Jamie Anderson

Sport: Snowboarding

Category: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Age: 27

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, California

Instagram: @jamieanderson Twitter: @JamieaSnow

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson led the United States to its second gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics after she cruised to a score of 83.00 in her first run in the women's snowboard slopestyle on Sunday, repeating a feat that earned her gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Related: Jamie Anderson repeats as Olympic champion by not risking it all

Despite the competition's two-run format, as well as strong winds that resulted in a 75-minute delay, Anderson managed to land a backside 540 on her first jump, as well as a frontside 720 on her last jump. Anderson was able to beat out Canadian silver medalist Laurie Blouin by nearly six points.

"I'm feeling so happy," Anderson said afterward. "I've gone through so much this last year just preparing for the Games, and defending the gold is definitely not an easy position to be in."

Chloe Kim of Los Angeles became the youngest U.S. woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding when she lapped the field in the women's halfpipe in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Feb. 13. Getty Images

Name: Chloe Kim

Sport: Snowboarding

Category: Women's Halfpipe Snowboard

Age: 17

Hometown: Los Angeles

Instagram: @chloekimsnow Twitter: @chloekimsnow

Kim, 17, who was too young to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics, made up for lost time, winning the gold medal on the strength of two stunning runs in the women's halfpipe snowboard on Feb. 13 (Feb. 12 ET). She posted a stunning score of 93.75 on her first ruin — and then topped it with a nearly perfect 98.25 on her third run.

Related: How Chloe Kim became one of the world's best snowboarders

Kim landed two rare 1080s — three full rotations — in adding the gold medal to her multiple X Games gold medals, her multiple World Snowboard Tour titles and her dual golds in halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.

Kim drew attention Feb. 11, when she tweeted that she had calmed her nerves by eating two churros, which she described as "pretty bomb." How calm was she? Between her runs in the medal round, she took time out to disclose that she wished she'd finished her breakfast sandwich.