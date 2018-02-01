How to watch the 2018 Winter Olympics

The Olympic Games return to NBC with a record high 2,400 hours of live coverage airing across the networks and digital platforms of NBCUniversal.

The highly anticipated XXIII Olympic Winter Games kick off from PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday, Feb. 8, the day before the Opening Ceremony, and will conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25. The complete schedule of competition and TV listings are available on NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch on TV

NBCUniversal's cable channels will be utilized to distribute nearly 450 hours of Olympics coverage over 18 days of the Games. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of each network’s planned coverage:

NBC

NBC will present 176 hours of live coverage, beginning with primetime coverage on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. ET, and concluding with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25.

NBC’s live coverage is broken down into three parts:

Daytime – Coverage will air from 3-5 p.m. ET on weekdays and 3-6 p.m. ET on weekends across all time zones.

Primetime – Coverage will air at 8 p.m. ET each night and 7 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Primetime Plus - Coverage will air during the late-night show window following Primetime

NBCSN

NBCSN will present 369 hours of coverage, including live primetime and 10 days of 24-hour coverage from Feb. 18-25. The PyeongChang Games officially begin on NBCSN on Wednesday Feb. 7 at 11 p.m. ET, with live coverage of mixed doubles curling.

CNBC

CNBC will present 46 hours of coverage, including its curling telecasts beginning Monday, Feb. 12 and concluding Friday, Feb. 23.

USA Network

The USA Network will present 40.5 hours of ice hockey and curling coverage, most of which will air live between 7-9:30 a.m. ET. Coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 10 with a live presentation of the Women's hockey qualifying round.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will complement NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage with wall-to-wall 24/7 programming of the Games. Coverage runs from Saturday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 24.

How to watch on digital and streaming services

NBCOlympics.com

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts.

The site will also provide additional Olympic content including exclusive video coverage, extensive video highlights, and three digital-only programs - Gold Zone, Olympic Ice, and Off the Post.

NBC Sports App

The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events.

Additional Olympic Coverage

Daily Olympic Podcast - The Podium

A new podcast will be released each day beginning Thursday, February 8 at 8 a.m. EST, providing a recap of the previous days’ competitions, overnight developments, and a look at the day ahead.

The Podium is available on Apple Podcasts across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, CarPlay and iTunes on Mac and PC, and other podcast platforms via iOS and Android devices.

Virtual Reality

NBC Olympics will present more than 50 hours of live VR coverage to authenticated users with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, and both Google Cardboard and Google Daydream, with compatible iOS or Android devices via the NBC Sports VR app.

The Complete VR schedule can be found here.