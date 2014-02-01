U.S.-Belgium World Cup Match Racks Up More Than 9 Million Tweets

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tuesday's thrilling U.S.-Belgium World Cup match played out to a huge crowd on social media. Twitter says there were 9.1 million tweets sent during the match, which ended in a loss for the Americans and elimination from the tourney. That makes it the fourth-most-tweeted World Cup match so far. The figure is also triple the number of tweets sent during last week's U.S.-Germany match. Saturday's Brazil vs. Chile game is the most-tweeted World Cup match so far — a whopping 16.4 million tweets.

