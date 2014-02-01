U.S.-Belgium World Cup Match Racks Up More Than 9 Million Tweets

Breaking News Emails
Tuesday's thrilling U.S.-Belgium World Cup match played out to a huge crowd on social media. Twitter says there were 9.1 million tweets sent during the match, which ended in a loss for the Americans and elimination from the tourney. That makes it the fourth-most-tweeted World Cup match so far. The figure is also triple the number of tweets sent during last week's U.S.-Germany match. Saturday's Brazil vs. Chile game is the most-tweeted World Cup match so far — a whopping 16.4 million tweets.
Sign up for top Technology news delivered direct to your inbox
Breaking News Emails
IN-DEPTH
- U.S.-Germany World Cup Match Scores Big for ESPN App and Twitter
- Fry 'Em! 8 Reasons to Root Against Belgium in the World Cup
- Facebook Scores Record 1 Billion Interactions For World Cup
SOCIAL
— James Eng, NBC News
Watch the World Cup live in Spanish and find complete Copa Mundial Rusia 2018 coverage on TelemundoDeportes.com.