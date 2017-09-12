We're likely getting not one, not two, but three new iPhones.

The trio of devices, which come 10 years after the first iPhone was released, are expected to make their debuts during an event at Apple's brand new Cupertino, California campus on Tuesday — despite leaks potentially spoiling the surprise days earlier.

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks on stage at the beginning of an event in San Francisco in 2012. Eric Risberg / AP file

Expect for them to be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the premium iPhone X, according to an iOS 11 code leak.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Many of the expected new features have already been seen on other smartphones, particularly offerings from Samsung and LG. But Apple will likely put its own spin on the user experience, Geoff Blaber, leader of mobile device software research at CCS Insight, told NBC News.

"What we see with Apple is they may not be first with these hardware features but it tends to be how they are integrated with software. That is what creates the special Apple value," Blaber said.

Here's what to look for:

Brighter Screens

At least one of the new devices — the iPhone X — will likely ditch LCD displays in favor of OLED. Don't get too bogged down in the alphabet soup of characters. Basically, this means the new iPhone will have a more power-efficient display since they're removing the backlight, which can be a battery drain. OLED displays are also thinner and produce more vibrant colors.

Wireless Charging

Plug-in adapters are still an option for charging, but Apple may also be going wireless. Here's how it could potentially work: Just rest the iPhone on a supported inductive charging pad or mat. An electromagnetic field allows a current to flow between the mat and the phone, charging the device. Apple recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which works with member tech companies to uphold the Qi wireless charging standard. This means if the new iPhones do have wireless charging capabilities, they should work with existing Qi charging mats.

Facial Recognition

Earlier this year, Apple scooped up Israeli facial recognition company RealFace. Now, there's speculation new iPhones can recognize your face, adding yet another way to unlock your phone. It's unclear how Apple could further use this facial recognition technology and whether it may be opened up to developers who want to add an extra layer of security to in-app transactions.

Goodbye, Home Button

The allegedly super sleek iPhone X may be ditching the home button in favor of gesture controls, according to Bloomberg. This would make it the first iPhone without the traditional home button, marking a new chapter in the phone's 10-year history.

Augmented Reality

Here's one update you won't have to pay for. While the new iPhones are certainly buzzworthy, Apple's upcoming iOS 11 update, which includes a slew of augmented reality apps, is stealing plenty of attention. Look for iOS 11 to come out later this month as a free software update for recent generation iOS devices.

The available apps could change the way you use your phone — whether it's placing virtual furniture in your living room to see how it looks before you buy it, to playing more Pokemon Go-style games that take virtual characters and place them in your real world. All you have to do is hold up your phone.