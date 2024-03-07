Can you tell which piece of audio was made by AI?

Hearing is believing? Not these days.
Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence have made it easy for just about anyone to generate convincing fake audio of people speaking.
Can you tell real from fake audio? We’ve assembled 10 examples to test your ear. Don’t worry — even advanced software still has trouble telling real from fake.
How'd you do? Pass or fail, you shouldn't feel overconfident about your ability to spot AI audio, nor should you be worried that everything you hear is fake.
Instead, we hope this offered some concrete examples and important context to understand this impressive technology. If you see something that triggers skepticism, seek out trusted sources that have a good track record in disseminating verified information.
