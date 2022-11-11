Crypto giant FTX to file for bankruptcy, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried steps down

Crypto giant FTX and its affiliated companies have started the process to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down as CEO.

The filing represents a stunning turn for the cryptocurrency exchange, once reportedly valued at $32 billion and seen as the face of the crypto industry thanks to its voluminous marketing and advertising efforts.

Over the past week, the exchange faced the equivalent of a bank run as observers and customers called into question whether the exchange was both liquid — meaning it could come up with currency on demand to pay customers looking to withdraw funds — and solvent, meaning its loans and investments were worth more than its debts.

"I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other staeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and tranparency, wrote John J. Ray, the new CEO of FTX Group, in a press release posted to the company's verified Twitter account.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to come up with a plan to reorganize itself and keep its business alive while it works to pay back its creidtors.