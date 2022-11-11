Twitter's subscription service not available after impersonators flourish

Twitter appears to have suspended sign-ups for its Blue subscription service after the initial rollout was marred by users who received a verification badge and then impersonated celebrities, politicians and brands.

Twitter users first began noticing the change late Thursday night when the Blue subscription option was no longer in the sidebar menu of the app. The sign-up page for Twitter Blue appears to still direct to a page with information about the service but without an option to sign up.

It was not immediately clear how wide-ranging that change was.

The sudden absence of the service, which CEO Elon Musk has touted as an important step for the company as it looks to increase revenue and decrease the prevalence of bots and trolls, adds to what has already been a series of whiplash product moves in the two weeks since he took control of the company.

Twitter also re-introduced a newer "Official" badge to some accounts. The company confirmed that news on one of its Twitter accounts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.