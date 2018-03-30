Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

PHOENIX — Emails released Wednesday between Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's staff and Uber executives shed new light on a cozy relationship between the first-term Republican and the company whose autonomous vehicle recently was involved in a fatal crash.

The previously unseen emails released by the governor's office were first reported by The Guardian newspaper. They show that Ducey's staff worked closely with the company as it began experimenting with autonomous vehicles that the company began testing on public roads in August 2016 without informing the public.

Investigators last week examined a driverless Uber SUV that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Arizona. National Transportation Safety Board via AP

The governor's staff pushed back, saying Ducey's embrace of Uber and autonomous vehicles was one of his administration's most visible and public initiatives and that there was no secret testing.

"Allegations that any company has secretly tested self-driving cars in Arizona is 100 percent false," Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said. "From the beginning, we've been very public about the testing and operation of self-driving vehicles, and it has been anything but secret."

The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the state and then launch its driverless car testing program.

In the earliest days of his administration, Ducey ordered a state agency to stop citing Uber drivers for violating the state's taxicab laws. He then pushed through a law legalizing ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, a move his Republican predecessor had vetoed the year before. He then issued an executive order in August 2015 encouraging and allowing self-driving vehicle testing with no reporting requirements.