Uber's new CEO has taken a sharp turn in an attempt to move the company forward on safety issues that have dogged the ride-hailing service since it launched in 2009.

The company announced Thursday a series of new security measures including a button within its app that connects riders with the 911 emergency system.

Uber also announced a plan to beef up its driver screening program by re-running criminal background checks every year and investing in new technology to monitor any changes in legal status between those annual reviews.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to talk about the initiatives Thursday on "Today."

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaks during an event at the Uber DC Green-light Hub April 11, 2018 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

Uber is also testing out even quicker ways for riders to notify authorities of an emergency. The company has partnered with emergency response startup rapidSOS for a pilot program where location and trip details would automatically be relayed to a 911 dispatcher as soon as the app's emergency system is triggered.

Uber, which says it does 15 million trips per day worldwide, has been testing the new features with Denver's 911 system.

"Every day, our technology puts millions of people together in cars in cities around the world," Khosrowshahi said in a blog post. "Helping keep people safe is a huge responsibility, and one we do not take lightly."

Among the other additions is a "Trusted Contacts" feature that will allow riders to more easily share details of their trip with loved ones in real time.

And more changes lie ahead: Uber announced Tuesday that former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is coming aboard as chairman of the company's safety advisory board, which was created in 2015.