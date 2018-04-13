Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Uber's new CEO has taken a sharp turn in an attempt to move the company forward on safety issues that have dogged the ride-hailing service since it launched in 2009.

The company announced on Thursday a series of new security measures including a button within its app that connects riders with the 911 emergency system.

Uber also announced a plan to beef up its driver screening program by re-running criminal background checks every year and investing in new technology to monitor any changes in legal status between those annual reviews.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described the initiatives Thursday on "Today" as necessary for a company that has taken heat for its past inaction.

"We were not perfect, and anytime you're growing as fast as you're growing ... sometimes you get things wrong," he said. "Our intent now is to get things right."