What you need to know about Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter competitor

Instagram’s Threads app, a text-based social media platform poised to become Twitter’s latest competitor, is now available to users in more than 100 countries.
The app, released Wednesday evening, a day ahead of its scheduled debut, enables users to sign up straight from their Instagram accounts. That means that once it is launched worldwide, more than 2 billion monthly active users may import their accounts into Threads.
The app opens up to a scrollable feed of short-form text limited to 500 characters a post, with the ability to add individual or carousel photos and videos. Posts will include content from accounts users follow, as well as from creators suggested by the platform's recommendation algorithm. Viewers can engage by liking, commenting, reposting — including quoting a post — and sharing.
While most features mimic those of Twitter, its user interface design resembles Instagram’s, with the same heart, comment and share buttons and similarly placed tabs.
Threads joins a growing list of platforms such as Bluesky and Spill, as well as older competitors like Mastodon, looking to challenge Twitter’s dominance in the microblogging sphere.
Once logged in, new users will arrive with the same usernames and bios as their Instagram accounts. Verified Instagram users will take their check marks to Threads, as well. Users can then choose to follow in bulk all accounts they already follow on Instagram, which includes pre-following anyone who has not yet joined Threads.
In his first thread, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote "Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads" with a fire emoji. It's dated from two days ago, when some big names appeared to have early access.
Others on the app as of Wednesday's launch included Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady, as well as brands like HBO and publishers like Teen Vogue.
Accounts that users have already blocked on Instagram will also be automatically blocked on Threads. Those who wish to limit interactions can choose whether to allow replies from everyone, accounts they follow or mentions — users whom they directly tagged in a thread — only. They can also choose to restrict mentions of themselves to just accounts they follow or to disallow them entirely.
Instagram’s community guidelines will be enforced on Threads, and users can report one another for violations. As on Twitter, users can choose to hide specific words or phrases from their feeds.
Before launch, Meta had reportedly granted selected creators early access to test its features and encourage people to join.
For now, the app is not available in the European Union.
Meta is also working on making Threads compatible with ActivityPub, a decentralized social networking protocol that is part of a new and rising movement, sometimes called the Fediverse, which allows information to flow between social media platforms and other services.
“This would make Threads interoperable with other apps that also support the ActivityPub protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress — allowing new types of connections that are simply not possible on most social apps today,” the company said in its blog post. “Other platforms including Tumblr have shared plans to support the ActivityPub protocol in the future. “
If the protocol is successfully implemented, those using Threads would be able to follow and be followed by users from other platforms. A user’s feed on Threads might then feature posts and accounts from Mastodon that the user can interact with without switching apps.
Other features in the works include direct messaging, trending topics and an “improved” search function.