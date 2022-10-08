Instagram restricted Ye's account after 'anti-Jewish' post

Instagram has restricted the account of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a post that some groups are calling "anti-Jewish."

According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram deleted content from Ye's Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines.

Meta did not specify what content was specifically removed from the account and what content violated their rules, but the decision comes after Ye made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic.

In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."

The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming the Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The post came after Ye appeared in a Fox News interview Thursday with Tucker Carlson and also echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. In the interview, Ye accused Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.

In a post Friday, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), an anti-hate group, posted a video calling Ye's remarks anti-Semitic. "These posts are dangerous," the caption of the post read. In the video, AJC said Ye was using "anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control," highlighting his Fox News appearance and his Instagram post.

Ye made a flurry of other posts on Instagram Friday night, but appeared to abruptly switch to posting on Twitter, a platform where his last post was in 2020. In his latest tweet early Saturday, Ye lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg, appearing to reference the restrictions on his account.

"How you gone kick me off instagram," he wrote, alongside a photograph of Zuckerberg and himself.

Ye and those close to him have been public about his struggles with his mental health in the past. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017, and has a history of posting erratically on social media.

Recently, Ye has used Instagram to attack his estranged-wife, Kim Kardashian and other business partners.