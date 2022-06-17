Meet the family behind 'Texas Thighs,' an account for a mom’s salacious photos (when it isn’t getting banned)

“They were like, ‘Are you letting the girls post pictures like that?’ Well, no, they’re teenagers,” Courtney said. “I’m still me.”

In many ways, Courtney is a regular Texas mom. She and Nick are on a first-name basis with the owners of their favorite Mexican restaurant. They have Maltese Shih Tzus named after Dallas Cowboys players Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott. Beyond that, thanks to their new income, Courtney and Nick can now afford to spend more time with their children than ever. Now they can pay for the family to travel multiple times a year, trips to New York to Orlando to Los Angeles. They have an at-home movie theater — they recently screened “Euphoria” as a family — and their daughters have a hobby room, where the younger sibling paints colorful designs on white shoes. She’s joining the swim team soon, while her older sister is experimenting with hair and makeup.

Just a few years ago, the family had a much smaller budget. Courtney cleaned houses that look like the one she lives in now. Nick worked long hours as an account manager. Everything changed when Nick snapped a photo of Courtney while she did squats and posted it on Instagram. Within a month, Courtney had 15,000 followers. In less than a year, she passed 100,000, and local celebrities — including Bryant — were following her.

But they’ve also lost out on parts of their life from before Texas Thighs. At 80,000 Instagram followers, some of Courtney’s family found out about the account. She said some family members showed up at her house one day to corner her and intimidate her to stop posting. She said she ended up calling the police before convincing them to leave.

“How dare they come tell me what to do?” Courtney said. “They don’t get to come tell me to stop doing something I’m having fun with.”

Courtney is still on speaking terms with those family members, and they see her children often. She and Nick said some members of their family stopped inviting them to group events, but others have come around to Texas Thighs. Courtney said their nieces and nephews visit the new house and are impressed by its size. One filmed a 3-minute house tour TikTok.

“The caption was ‘When your mom’s cousin is RICH rich,’” Courtney said with a laugh.

OnlyFans takes flight

The rise of social media in the early 2000s quickly gave way to the first models and influencers who were able to use those platforms to amass large audiences. And while they were often able to make money through advertising and other more traditional modeling work, it remained difficult to monetize directly from their audiences.

At the same time, the porn industry was transformed and dominated by online “tube” websites that made sexually explicit content freely accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Studios were mostly run by men who hired men and women for sex work.

Nick and Courtney said it was after joining social media platforms and noticing the success of attractive women posing in bikinis and lingerie that they got the idea to try. Both athletic, Courtney said her initial inspiration was workout motivation posts.