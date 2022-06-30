NGL, an app that lets users solicit and send anonymous messages, is gaining enormous popularity, especially among young people, on Instagram.

NGL, which is a social media shorthand for “not gonna lie,” is a newer iteration of the anonymous “ask me anything” format. It's among the latest iterations of the "anonymous question" tools that teens have used for more than a decade on social media. In that decade, NGL-like apps have had issues with bullying due to the anonymity of the platform.

NGL allows teens to use the app through Instagram, where users post questions on their stories and followers respond anonymously. Typically, users will post a link to their NGL inbox on their Instagram account, asking followers to send questions or comments about them anonymously.

The app touts itself as “a fresh take on anonymity,” and has language filters, intended to prevent harassment. But NBC News found that some phrases still made it through.

When NBC News tested the app, slurs and terms like "KYS," which stands for "kill yourself," were filtered out. But the language filters allowed messages with more routine bullying terms slip through, including the phrases, “You’re fat,” “Everyone hates you,” “You’re a loser,” and “You’re ugly." Users whose messages were flagged by the filter for using inappropriate language were not barred from sending additional messages immediately after sending messages with slurs.

NBC News has reached out to NGL for comment on its screening filters.

“We believe anonymity should be a fun yet safe place to express your feelings and opinions without shame,” the NGL website says. “Young people don’t have a space to share their feelings without judgement from friends or societal pressures. NGL provides this safe space for teens.”

The App Store description offers similar language regarding safety.

“We utilize deep learning and rule-based character pattern matching algorithms to filter out harmful language and bullying,” the description reads. “Ultimately we believe that anonymity only works when it’s safe!”

The app works by linking to a person's Instagram handle. Once linked to an Instagram account, users can use the NGL feature to ask followers to "send me anonymous messages," as the initial prompt reads.

That prompt can be edited to ask anything the user wants to know.

NGL was launched in November 2021, according to its website, but launched on iOS in December of 2021, according to Apptopia, a platform that tracks app store data. In May 2022, the app launched on Google Play.

Apptopia estimates that the app has had 7.3 million global downloads, but that 7.27 million of the app's lifetime downloads happened this month. The biggest jump in downloads happened between June 13 and June 16, Apptopia found, which brought NGL to the top of the U.S. App Store downloads. During this period, the app jumped from 355th place to 1st.

The United States accounts for 35 percent of all downloads of NGL.

The app has generated approximately $500,000 in in-app purchases, according to Apptopia.

The app was launched by "a small team of designers and engineers in Venice Beach, California," according to its website.

The format of NGL is reminiscent of platforms from the late 2000s and the 2010s like "Formspring" (later rebranded to "Spring.me") and Ask.fm, on which users were able to anonymously ask a user questions.

Those platforms, however well-intentioned, often devolved into bullying and harassment.

Apps like Snapchat suspended apps that allow users to send anonymous questions after being sued by families whose children had died by suicide after being bullied on anonymous apps that could be linked to the platform, according to TechCrunch.

One lawsuit, brought by Kristin Bride, claimed her 16-year-old son Carson died by suicide after being bullied through anonymous messaging apps like "Yolo" and "LMK" and asked that those kinds of apps be banned from Snapchat.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Snap directed NBC News to a press release from March, in which the platform said it would "prohibit apps that facilitate anonymous messaging from integrating with our platform" in response to the Bride lawsuit.

"As a result of that review, in March we announced several changes to our developer platform that we believe are in the best interest of our community, and further aligned with our focus of supporting communications that reflect real-life friendships," the Snapchat spokesperson said in an email.

However, TechCrunch reported in May the platform hadn't fully begun enforcing the ban. The Snap spokesperson did not respond to request for comment regarding the TechCrunch report.

NGL claims it attempts to discourage bullying using "world class AI content moderation."

The app says because it "understand[s the] lingo," it knows "how to filter out harmful messages."

Unlike prior anonymous question apps, NGL states on its website that a user can block someone if they are being bullied or harassed. The app includes a function to report an abusive message, which lets the user block the sender or send a message to the NGL safety team.

The app does not appear to have community guidelines yet. On its website, the app says those guidelines are "coming soon."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.