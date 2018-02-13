Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

It's Facebook to the rescue.

A Facebook group calling for people to leave negative reviews on the website Rotten Tomatoes for the upcoming "Black Panther" movie appears to have been shut down by the social network.

The plot was reportedly masterminded by anti-Disney internet trolls who had previously taken credit for generating negative reviews of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and making derogatory comments about the characters, including the addition of more women into the franchise.

These efforts are meant to depress the overall ratings of the movies on RottenTomatoes.com, which have become important in the movie industry.

The group, called "Down with Disney's Treatment of Franchises and Its Fanboys," appears to no longer be accessible on Facebook. A Facebook representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attempts to access the group were met with a notification from Facebook saying that the company had removed the page, according to MarvelStudiosNews.com.

Wow! Disappointed but not surprised smh pic.twitter.com/S0Ph0wRU6U — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 1, 2018

Black Panther, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, opens on Feb. 16. The superhero film has a predominantly black cast and strong female characters.

Prior to being shut down, the group posted an event urging people to "strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them."

"I’ll be making events like this for Infinity War and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to truly make a difference. Share this with your friends and all potential sympathizers," the post said, according to The Wrap.

In December, a self-professed member of the alt-right said they were launching coordinated attacks online because they took issue with the inclusion of more female characters in the "Star Wars" franchise and commented that characters Poe Dameron and Luke Skywalker are in danger of being “turn[ed]” gay," according to HuffPost.

While shutting down the coordinated effort on Facebook may help, Dana Benson, vice president of communications at Fandango, the parent company of Rotten Tomatoes, told NBC News in a statement that the site is being closely monitored for any activity that may cross into hate speech.