NBC News media blog: featuring news, announcements and analysis from Claire Atkinson

CBS vs. Viacom: Les Moonves could win either way
Does Leslie Moonves want to get fired? Should he?
When Viacom's chief executive Philippe Dauman walked out of the door back in August 2016, he did so safe in the knowledge that his golden parachute was filled with $75 million. Dauman bowed out after losing an epic board room battle with Viacom's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone.
Now CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves is taking his turn in the firing line by blocking Redstone's efforts to merge CBSA and Viacom. CBS on Monday filed a lawsuit in an effort to block Redstone from pushing forward a merger with Viacom, a rare move in which one company is suing its parent company.
Is Moonves playing like he's got nothing to lose? Well, sort of. Investors may want to take a look at whether his compensation package is structured to give him the incentive to push as hard as he can for what he wants thanks to the money he could receive if he's removed from CBS.
Page 72 of the latest proxy statement from CBS includes details of "potential payments in the event of a termination, and certain other events." One footnote states that Moonves would have received payments totaling $131.1 million had he exited in 2017. According to filings dated February 28, 2018, Moonves also holds one percent of the Class B shares of CBS. Moonves is one of the highest paid executives in television and earned $69 million last year. His wife, Julie Chen, hosts the CBS show "Big Brother."
Redstone's National Amusements, which has the majority of the voting shares controlling both CBS and Viacom, fired back at the lawsuit with a veiled threat. The company believes the CBS action was in retaliation for "raising specific concerns about incidents of bullying and intimidation in relation to one CBS director, dating back to 2016."
National Amusements has not named the director.
Judge Andre Bouchard has set a hearing for May 16 to consider CBS’s request for a restraining order that would prevent Redstone from blocking a May 17 special shareholder, at which CBS plans to consider a dividend that would dilute Redstone's voting shares in CBS from 79 percent to 17 percent.
U.S. Senators want to know more about AT&T's work with Michael Cohen
AT&T spends a lot of time and money polishing its brand and its reputation. It was ranked 49th in Fortune's Most Admired List, and number one in the global telecommunications category earlier this year.
So Chief Executive Randall Stephenson must be concerned about the negative publicity surrounding the company's $600,000 payment to Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
Stephenson, who is waiting for a Federal Judge to rule that AT&T can proceed with its acquisition of content giant Time Warner, must have hoped that parting ways with Robert Quinn, the company's Washington D.C. chief, last week would at least help the company get back on the right track.
But on Monday, a group of Senate Democrats dug in, sending a letter to AT&T looking for more details of on the who-knew-what-when.
At the time Cohen began as a consultant, AT&T was seeking approval of its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which months later was met by a Justice Department lawsuit. President Trump has said he did not believe the merger is in the public interest and has been highly critical of CNN and its chief executive Jeff Zucker. In April, Trump sent a tweet suggesting Zucker's job was in jeopardy.
The letter to AT&T was signed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The Senators want to know if there's a pay-to-play going on. Take a look at the intriguing question number eight. Read the letter here.
Wyden also sent a letter asking Novartis, which also paid Cohen, for details of their relationship.
AT&T said it was aware of the letter and will be issuing a response.
Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' dominates the music industry
Is "This" the song of the year?
"This is America," the song and video about America's apathy towards gun violence, debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 on Monday, according to the company's website.
The video of the song from artist Childish Gambino has attracted a stunning 110 million views online in the past nine days, according to a press release from record label RCA.
The music video features Gambino dancing his way through a warehouse with all kinds of chaos occurring in the background after he appears to shoot a guitarist and then a gospel choir. The veiled references to gun violence have been decoded by the media since the video was first released. The video was the fifth-fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, the label said. The track is currently No. 1 on Spotify's global and US chart.
Watch the "SNL" performance here and the haunting video here.