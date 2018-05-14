NBC News media blog: featuring news, announcements and analysis from Claire Atkinson

Does Leslie Moonves want to get fired? Should he?

When Viacom's chief executive Philippe Dauman walked out of the door back in August 2016, he did so safe in the knowledge that his golden parachute was filled with $75 million. Dauman bowed out after losing an epic board room battle with Viacom's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone.

Now CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves is taking his turn in the firing line by blocking Redstone's efforts to merge CBSA and Viacom. CBS on Monday filed a lawsuit in an effort to block Redstone from pushing forward a merger with Viacom, a rare move in which one company is suing its parent company.

Is Moonves playing like he's got nothing to lose? Well, sort of. Investors may want to take a look at whether his compensation package is structured to give him the incentive to push as hard as he can for what he wants thanks to the money he could receive if he's removed from CBS.

Page 72 of the latest proxy statement from CBS includes details of "potential payments in the event of a termination, and certain other events." One footnote states that Moonves would have received payments totaling $131.1 million had he exited in 2017. According to filings dated February 28, 2018, Moonves also holds one percent of the Class B shares of CBS. Moonves is one of the highest paid executives in television and earned $69 million last year. His wife, Julie Chen, hosts the CBS show "Big Brother."

Redstone's National Amusements, which has the majority of the voting shares controlling both CBS and Viacom, fired back at the lawsuit with a veiled threat. The company believes the CBS action was in retaliation for "raising specific concerns about incidents of bullying and intimidation in relation to one CBS director, dating back to 2016."

National Amusements has not named the director.

Judge Andre Bouchard has set a hearing for May 16 to consider CBS’s request for a restraining order that would prevent Redstone from blocking a May 17 special shareholder, at which CBS plans to consider a dividend that would dilute Redstone's voting shares in CBS from 79 percent to 17 percent.