The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

The Query
Spotify still on the hot seat over R. Kelly
The former head of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is calling on Spotify — and the record industry at large — to punish people who are accused of sexual harassment just as Hollywood and Silicon Valley have taken action against alleged predatory behavior.
Hilary Rosen, who is currently a partner and managing director at Washington D.C. strategy firm SKDKnickerbocker, questioned Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek for allowing R. Kelly's music to continue to be available on the streaming giant's global platform despite widespread accusations that he has abused young women, claims that Kelly has denied.
Rosen told NBC News in a phone interview: "R. Kelly is a known sex predator whose activities have been well reported by legitimate news organizations. The movie industry has shunned Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner and the Amazon guy [Roy Price]. The tech industry fired people. SoFi fired people. So did Uber, all because of legitimate accusations."
Rosen then accused Spotify of losing its moral authority because the company had softened its initial action, in which it took R. Kelly and rapper XXXTentatcion off its playlists.
"This is not about free speech. It's about sex predators and their behavior," she said.
Ek, speaking at Recode's Code Conference in California on Wednesday, admitted that the streaming music giant's attempts to avoid controversy by ending its promotion of R. Kelly and XXXTentacion and then later restoring XXXTentacion to its playlists had not worked well. Watch the clip here.
Speaking at the conference, Ek said the firm had, "rolled this out wrong." XXXTentacion has been accused of hitting a pregnant woman in a video, an action his lawyers called "completely in jest."
Ek told conference goers: “What we were trying to go after was really around hate speech."
Ek added: “It wasn’t trying to be a moral police like who did right and who did wrong. We don’t want to be the judge and the moral police of that.”
In the session Rosen asked Ek if he felt he'd, "lost the moral authority," on the topic. He responded that that was for other people to decide.
Rosen told NBC News she hopes to see the music industry begin to financially disadvantage artists who have been credibly accused of violence and harassment: "The publishers, the tour promoters, they should not be making money promoting this guy's music. They should do what other industries have done. Hit them where it hurts."
President Trump keeps the pressure on Disney
President Donald Trump is keeping the pressure on Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger, for a second day after Disney's ABC network canceled "Roseanne."
The highly-rated show was canceled after Roseanne Barr published a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. Jarrett shared on MSNBC that Iger had personally called her to say that Roseanne’s show was history.
Barr is a Trump supporter and even received a congratulatory call from Trump after the first episode of her rebooted series pulled 18.2 million viewers.
On Thursday, the president complained on Twitter about a story from ABC News reporter Brian Ross from December. The story, later retracted, suggested former National Security adviser Michael T. Flynn was directed to make contact with Russian officials during the campaign. The report resulted in Ross receiving a temporary suspension from the network. Here's ABC News' full apology.
That didn't stop Trump from tweeting on Thursday morning: "How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!"
Just a day earlier, Trump called out Iger by name on Twitter: "Gee, he never called President Donald J Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?"
Could this have anything to do with the Disney chief executive's thoughts about getting into politics? Iger, who has supported NFL players who kneel and DREAMERS and is concerned about climate change, was quoted in a Vogue interview published in April: “The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished. I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions."
Hit refresh for Martin Sorrell, 2.0
Martin Sorrell, the former chief executive of communications giant WPP Group, is most certainly not making a comeback — since he never went away.
Sorrell is launching a new firm called S4 Capital, according to Reuters, and has invested $53 million of his own money to get his new vehicle into tech, data and content. (There's speculation he might buy some of the companies the WPP wants to shed.)
Sorrell and WPP Group parted ways after the board concluded an internal investigation into "personal misconduct," claims Sorrell denied.
While boss of WPP, Sorrell got the company into a host of entertainment industry investments from Vice Media to Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment. Now WPP is discussing its exit from its non-core minority holdings. Getting out of Vice might be tricky; WPP invested via a fund operated by Raine Ventures. Vice's other shareholders, Fox and Disney, are also still negotiating a potential merger with few quite knowing how that might affect their separate holdings in the company.
Sorrell will be on the main stage at the upcoming advertising festival Cannes Lions on June 22. Sorrell will be chatting with New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, who is set to unveil his book, "Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (and Everything Else)."
AT&T still faces blowback for hiring Michael Cohen
AT&T CEO: We have to get vertical to compete with big tech (and make a lot of money)
Get vertical or get destroyed.
That was the message of AT&T Randall Stephenson during his interview at Recode's Code Conference on Wednesday.
"The model has to change," Stephenson said of the ongoing acquisition rush among media and distribution companies.
Interviewed by Recode's Peter Kafka, Stephenson continued to make the case for why its acquisition of Time Warner should go through. The deal was blocked by a Department of Justice lawsuit, which is pending a decision by a U.S. judge.
Stephenson reiterated arguments made by AT&T lawyers — that tech companies are too big and too close to consumers for media or distribution companies to survive on their own.
"You're going to have a hard time competing with these guys," Stephenson said. "The statistic we throw out is, since we announced this deal in November of 2016, the FANG market caps have gone up $1 trillion dollars. You better figure out how to vertically compete here."
Of course, it's not just about size. Stephenson said the point of vertical integration would to be make more money off Time Warner's media than Time Warner could make on its own through targeted ads using AT&T's data. Stephenson said the small amount of targeted ads AT&T serves against content commands between three and five times more revenue than regular ads.
Stephenson also touched on some of the other news of the day, including ABC canceling Roseanne Barr's show. When asked by Kafka if he would have made the same decision, Stephenson responded quickly: "I can’t imagine how you would not."
Stephenson was a little less excited to talk about Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's lawyer who AT&T paid as a consultant. Stephenson called it a "bad mistake," but had little else to add.
The Disney-Fox-Comcast-Sky situation is a beautiful M&A mess
If you enjoy sliding tile puzzle games, then you'll want to watch what happens next in the complex game of Disney-Fox-Comcast.
On Wednesday, Twenty-First Century Fox filed a proxy statement confirming it will ask shareholders to give an up-or-down vote on Disney's $52 billion bid. The meeting is July 10 in New York. Disney shareholders will do the same. (Fox is selling a large chunk of itself before spinning off its broadcast and news assets into a new smaller entity.)
But lots of things will happen before July 10.
- A US District Judge will decide whether AT&T can acquire Time Warner against the wishes of the Justice Department. His decision will set the regulatory scene for the rest of the media industry. (June 12 at the latest)
- If AT&T wins, and maybe if it agrees to concessions, then Comcast* will likely submit a bid that's better than Disney's share offer. Comcast is in talks to borrow some $60 billion. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.
- If Comcast does bid, Disney may come back to shareholders with a new, improved offer. Yesterday, CNBC reported that Disney may look to sweeten its bid.
This is where things get complicated because European satellite broadcaster Sky is part of the Fox/Disney deal. Sky is a big consumer TV business with tons of data and credit card numbers.
- The UK government will decide whether Fox can acquire the 61 percent of European satellite broadcaster Sky that it doesn't already own. Fox is offering $16.6 billion. (June 13.)
- The UK government has said it sees no reason why Comcast can't move forward with it's own $31.1 billion bid for Sky. The European Union then gets it's say so on June 15.
Here's what could happen: Disney could gain either Fox's 39 percent of Sky as part of its $52 billion bid, or perhaps all of it (if Fox successfully acquires the balance of Sky and Disney acquires Fox). Or, Disney could get none of it if Comcast is able to persuade Sky shareholders to accept its $31 billion bid for the whole thing.
See? Complicated.
Mary Meeker: Google becoming an ecommerce company, Amazon becoming a search ads company
Google is becoming more like Amazon, and Amazon is becoming more like Google.
That was one of the many takeaways from Mary Meeker's always-anticipated yearly "Internet Trends" report, presented on Wednesday at Recode's Code Conference.
Meeker, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, walked the crowd through the 294-page presentation that touched on a wide variety of topics including major tech trends, tech in China, consumer concern about tech, and much more. You can find the whole presentation here.
During a portion on ecommerce, Meeker noted that Google started out offering search ads, then letting other companies fulfill orders. Amazon started off fulfilling orders, but not doing much around advertising.
That's changing. She noted both companies are edging into each others' businesses. That has major ramifications for the advertising industry, which has had a major chunk taken out of it by tech companies. The slides below illustrate the companies' changes over time, along with how most people begin their product searches on Amazon.
Amazon already has a sizable ad operation with estimates that it was already doing more than $2 billion-per-quarter in ad sales. But it's not about to stop there. "Amazon’s long term play in the advertising space will be selling ads on and off of its owned properties — and expanding beyond the [consumer packaged goods] industry," wrote Forrester analyst Collin Colburn.
Looks like Meeker would agree.
Disney's summer is off to a rough start
It has not been a good week for Disney's PR machine, and it's only Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the beloved Star Wars franchise stumbled, with "Solo" turning out so-so box office results. Then, Roseanne Barr blew up ABC's No. 1 show with a racist tweet on the same day that Starbucks closed early to provide diversity training to its staff.
The twittersphere tapped its collective watch after Barr tweeted a racist remark at former Barack Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, waiting to see how ABC would respond.
Then at 1:49 P.M. ET, Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said the network decided to cancel the show.
But shouldn't they have known it was going to end this way? ABC clearly knew that getting into business with Barr wasn't going to be easy, as NBC News' Daniel Arkin points out here. Roseanne had sent a variety of questionable tweets, including a suggestion that Parkland survivor David Hogg had performed a Nazi salute. Earlier on Tuesday, Barr suggested incorrectly that Chelsea Clinton was married to a nephew of George Soros.
Here's what Dungey had told Adweek's Jason Lynch before today's drama: “Roseanne has said herself that she does not want what she says publicly to overshadow the show in any way, and I do hope that she will continue to be thoughtful about what she shares on social moving forward.”
Roseanne even told AdWeek she was going to try to talk about what she's for on social media rather than what's she against, and the magazine reported season two would be less political and more about family.
ABC was desperate to get the show on the schedule last season.
Here's what Disney/ABC co-chairman Ben Sherwood told AdWeek: “Every fiber of my being wanted to resist Roseanne going to Netflix,” Sherwood said. “I said, ‘Roseanne belongs at eight o’clock on Tuesday night on ABC, with the full force of the ABC television network behind it.' While all kinds of changes are taking place throughout our industry, one thing remains true: Broadcast is still the only way into 125 million homes.”
Disney has won praise for its swift action, but did it really have a choice?
While Havas Media Chief Investment Officer Jason Kanefsky said ABC did the right thing in acting fast, he told NBC News that advertisers are extremely sensitive about what's known as "brand safety."
"It would have gone on a list where we won't run on it," Kanefsky said of the show in light of Barr's tweets on Tuesday.
It's also hard to see Disney chief executive Bob Iger maintaining a friendship with Oprah, who offered to campaign for him if he ever runs for office, had ABC chosen a middle road.
But that's not the end of Iger's headaches. There's that whole $52.4 billion bid Disney made for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets, which is now the subject of a possible counter-bid from Comcast (which is the parent company of NBCUniversal).
'Solo,' the latest 'Star Wars' spinoff, was a box office disappointment. What went wrong?
In the end, the Force was not with Han Solo.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” a would-be summer blockbuster about the early days of the character originally played by Harrison Ford, tanked at the box office over Memorial Day weekend. The movie grossed $103 million domestically for the four-day holiday — a respectable sum for your average flick, but abysmal for the "Star Wars" franchise.
How abysmal? Well, Disney’s first "Star Wars" reboot, “The Force Awakens,” opened to a record-breaking $248 million three years ago. “Rogue One,” the first feature-length spin-off, debuted at $115 million in North America two years ago.
Here’s a look at what might have gone wrong:
- Franchise fatigue. Disney has released a new "Star Wars" movie every year for the last three years. “The Last Jedi” landed in multiplexes just five months ago. Moviegoers might need a break from Skywalker and company. But the real test of fatigue will come next year: “Star Wars: Episode IX” opens in December 2019.
- Stiff competition. “Solo” debuted in a “hyper-competitive marketplace,” said box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian. A pair of recent superhero hits, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Deadpool 2,” are still enjoying successful runs in theaters, stealing millions of eyeballs and plenty of cultural oxygen.
- No urgency. Disney pumps out two kinds of "Star Wars" movies these days. There's the saga films, like "The Last Jedi," that serve as direct sequels to the original trilogy. And then there's the "anthology movies," like "Solo," that are essentially standalones. In other words: "Solo" might have seemed ... inessential.
- Behind-the-scenes drama. The production was reportedly troubled. The original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired in the middle of shooting and replaced by Ron Howard. "Star Wars" die-hards, obsessed with every behind-the-scenes rumor, might have been wary from the start.
The movie was also a dud overseas, grossing $65 million internationally over the weekend — including a meager $10.1 million in China, the second-largest box office on the planet.
Elon Musk wants a ratings system for reporters
Remember when the global economy collapsed and everyone blamed the media for not digging hard enough to report the true economic picture?
We're back there again. Journalists have never worked harder to protect Americans from the ubiquitous hucksterism that permeates America from Main Street to K Street. And yet, the media remains everyone's favorite punching bag.
Elon Musk is joining the pile on, floating the idea of a ratings system for reporters, editors and publishers based on their "truth" and "credibility" on Twitter. (Remember President Trump's fake news awards for the most dishonest outlets?)
Musk joked that he was going to call it Pravda, formerly the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Sadly, that name is taken, and so on Friday afternoon, he tweeted that he'd acquired Pravduh.com instead.
Musk is known for championing space travel and is a pioneer in electric cars, but like other thin-skinned billionaire entrepreneurs before (Peter Thiel and Steve Jobs come to mind), controlling negative press has become an obsession. He's not the only one. This week, the Environmental Protection Agency run by Scott Pruitt who who spent $3.5 million on security in a year, prevented the Associated Press and CNN, from covering a session on contaminated water. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio isn't a fan of the media either.
"60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl helped to show why these attacks are so effective. After an interview with President Donald Trump, she asked why he kept discrediting the press and he responded: "You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you."
But take stock, reporters. At least Oprah is still on our side.
"We all know the press is under siege these days," Oprah said in her Golden Globes speech. "We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice."
Keith Olbermann is back (for the sixth time) at ESPN
ESPN is trying to go younger, but it's still OK with "the olds," as millennials would say.
The sports media giant wants more of 59-year-old ratings machine Keith Olbermann, who just signed a new wide-ranging deal with the network.
Here's what Keith said about his new contract, though technically he's been on air plenty since January: "Adding stuff like being a rookie 59-year old play-by-play guy, plus the Rip Van Winkle of SportsCenter, only adds to the smorgasbord."
Olbermann, the former left-leaning MSNBC host, will guest anchor some editions of SportsCenter for what he says is his sixth tour of duty at the Disney owned network.
Will he talk politics? ESPN has had difficulty trying to balance the intersection of sports and politics particularly when it comes to figuring out social media rules for outspoken commentators including Jemele Hill. This WSJ story headlined, "How a weakened ESPN became consumed by politics," explains the dilemma. But if you think Olbermann will stay silent on controversy, think again. Here's what he said on Twitter about the NFL ban on players taking a knee during the national anthem.
Since new ESPN chief James Pitaro joined in March, he's been remaking ESPN at warp speed:
- ESPN paid $1.5 billlion for UFC (an obvious way to get a younger audience)
- ESPN launched coverage of Formula One
- ESPN began a new morning show "Get Up"
- ESPN picked a new team to present Monday Night Football
Olbermann added in his statement: "Can’t wait, and at my age, I shouldn’t." Looks like Pitaro maybe feeling the same time pressure.
Netflix: the Albanian army that took over the world
Netflix (for a little while) became the biggest pure-play media company in the world when measured by Wall Street sentiment — market capitalization.
For the first time, Netflix on Thursday jumped past Disney after yesterday surpassing Comcast. The company is now worth more than double Time Warner, whose chief executive Jeff Bewkes once referred to Netflix in 2010 as the Albanian army.
Just four years ago, Netflix was boasting it had $300 million to spend on content and would make five new shows a year.
"The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO becomes us," said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos back in 2013. Now, it has $8 billion to spend on content and is making 80 movies and TV shows a year.
Management teams from rival media companies have long scratched their heads given the injustice in it all. Netflix doesn't have to prove its shows are watched. All Netflix has to do is keep signing subscribers.
But even Netflix, which has proved naysayers wrong, doesn't want to be judged on that metric forever, because sooner or later you run out of growth (or maybe you don't). Wall Street believes there's a wholesale change in the way people watch TV, even while for many of us Netflix is simply an add-on.
Netflix's market cap ended Thursday at an astounding $160.94 billion, according to Google Finance. Bloomberg had Netflix closing slightly lower at $151.8 million, dropping it back below Disney for the day.
Netflix's momentum is also a factor. The list of talent getting checks from Sarandos gets longer by the day and now includes even a former president as one of its creatives.
Bloomberg media analyst Paul Sweeney, who's been watching the sector forever, observes that Netflix is trying to get the street to judge it instead on profitability without much luck. As long as things keep chugging along then maybe Netflix is a future buyer of Disney, not the other way around.
Stranger Things have happened.
Major media company market caps as of Thursday afternoon:
Netflix: $160.94 billion
Disney: $152.20 billion
Comcast: $143.17 billion
Time Warner: $73.74 billion
Twenty-First Century Fox: $73.59 billion.
Michelle Obama teases new book with a look at the cover
The Obamas are flooding the zone right now.
On Monday, Netflix announced a wide ranging multi-year deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, which could include scripted and unscripted series.
Now comes a teaser for the former first lady's upcoming book. Michelle Obama posted the cover on her Instagram account on Thursday, showing her in an off the shoulder white top coupled with a huge smile.
The book is called "Becoming Michelle" and encourages readers to fulfill their own potential, as she did, moving from Chicago's South Side to become one of the most recognizable and well-liked people in the U.S.
The photo already has 687,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon. The 400-page book, from Crown Publishing, comes out November 12, just after the mid-term elections.
Disney's Hulu board member Bruce Rosenblum is leaving
There are only so many chairs. Disney's internal reorganization has claimed its first high-profile internal head.
Who's out? Disney Media Networks co-chair Ben Sherwood told staff in a memo obtained by NBC News that Bruce Rosenblum, who joined Disney as president of business operations at Disney-ABC TV, is leaving the company. Rosenblum was once head of TV at Warner Bros.
Who's in? It seems that the creation of a new direct-to-home division run by Disney's Kevin Mayer meant that Rosenblum's role was no longer necessary, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Rosenblum will also be stepping down as a board member at online video platform Hulu, with Mayer taking his spot. Mayer also takes over his ad sales purview, while Sherwood is getting responsibility for distribution deals with cable operators.
What does it mean? As the Wall Street Journal points out, Rosenblum was brought in to free Sherwood to focus on creative execution. Where Fox's well-regarded production chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman will end up remains a question. The two just extended their contracts another year. Of course, the big caveat here is whether Comcast's planned bid pushes Disney out of the picture.
The known unknowns... The proposed Fox/Disney merger means plenty of uncertainty for executives and well as creatives. The deal already resulted in high-powered TV producer Ryan Murphy joining Netflix.
Look out, Disney: Comcast says it's working on an all-cash bid for Fox assets
Comcast confirmed on Wednesday that it is working on a plan to challenge Disney's $52.4 billion bid for major parts of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox empire.
Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, did not detail the size of its potential offer but said it would be in cash and worth more than Disney's bid, which is in stock, Comcast said in a press release.
Fox shareholders are set to consider the Disney offer in a matter of weeks. Comcast's statement on Wednesday effectively put Fox shareholders on notice that Comcast is seriously interested in buying up Fox's entertainment assets, including its movie studio and some cable channels.
HBO's "Succession" party arrives just in time for real-life media intrigue
HBO revealed its latest drama series, "Succession," on Tuesday night at its New York City headquarters with an event for guests including cast member Brian Cox, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and New York Post columnist Richard Johnson.
The ten-part series follows a family-owned media business run by an aging — but still firmly in charge — dad. But it isn't about Rupert Murdoch.
The first episode sees three of the four adult kids, two men and a woman (echoes of James, Lachlan and Liz?) maneuvering to take on the top slot at the family company, with the expectation that Dad's going to step down soon. Only he doesn't.
But, again, it's not about the Murdoch family, says HBO.
The first son is poised to take charge but he overbids for a company, and the dad, Logan Roy (note the Scottish name), tells him he's not ready. The other son is laid back and affable and has seemingly relinquished his place at the table after clashing with a senior executive. There's a family trust that Dad is trying to expand and needs his three kids to agree on. But in return, they each want a piece on the empire.
HBO chief Richard Plepler told us that we have to watch all the episodes to see the bigger picture, noting that its about all the stories of the big families who run media.
HBO's timing couldn't be better given the ownership shifts at Fox and the drama that has put CBS and Shari Redstone back in the headlines.
Consumers love streaming services, still don't love pay TV and ISPs
Netflix, Sony Playstation Vue and Amazon's gaming service Twitch earned the highest scores in this year's American Customer Satisfaction Index 2018 Telecommunications Report. The group's annual report, which shows consumer sentiment on internet, phone, and TV companies, included streaming services in its annual ranking of telecommunication services for the first time.
And they dominated.
The three got a score of 78 and were followed closely by Apple iTunes and Microsoft Store, which each scored 77. In third place was YouTube Red, another streaming subscription service which is re-launching Tuesday as YouTube Premium. (Read Fortune's bleak assessment of its chances for success.)
Netflix rivals Amazon Prime, Hulu and Walmart's Vudu came in tied for fourth place scoring 75. The Index has CBS All Access fifth, followed by HBO Now and Starz.
American consumers are much less satisfied with their broadband providers and pay-TV services than they were last year, according to the report. The index shows a 3.1 percent decline for both categories versus last year. Internet service providers fell to a score of 62 as did the pay-TV category.
AT&T U-verse scored a 70; Verizon logged a 68; Dish Network earned a 67; Comcast Xfinity received a 57; and Frontier Communications got a 56. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.
WWE to nab $1 billion deal with Fox: report
Yet again, the rights to a major sports league come up and the owners appear to have chosen to stay with a traditional broadcaster.
The Hollywood Reporter broke news on Monday afternoon that World Wrestling Entertainment is nearing a $1 billion deal with Fox for "SmackDown." The news caused WWE's stock to jump more than 12 percent.
Several reports suggested that Facebook and Amazon were both in the running for the rights. Either Facebook and Amazon names were floated to heat up the bidding, or WWE still feels the big money and big audiences are with a traditional media company.
The billion-dollar price tag covers five years beginning in 2019, which brings the cost to approximately $200 million per year, or around $2 million per hour of programming. That's not cheap for what is essentially "scripted programming." The two-hour weekly programming block is set to move from current broadcaster USA Network, which currently airs both "Raw" and "Smackdown." "Raw" is reportedly staying with USA. USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal.
WWE and Fox each declined to comment.
Hillary Clinton urges Yale class to buy newspaper subscriptions
Who says Hillary Clinton dislikes the media?
Speaking to Yale graduates over the weekend, the former candidate for president urged the class to stop the spread of fake news and help support journalism by paying for it.
"It means calling out actual fake news when we see it and supporting brave journalists and their reporting maybe even by subscribing to a newspaper," she said.
As Michelle Wolf, the comedian who attended the White House correspondents dinner, noted, President Donald Trump's election has been a boon to most of the media business. The New York Times revenue topped $1 billion in 2017. In the final quarter of last year, it signed up 157,000 new subscribers, taking full-year subscriptions to 2.6 million.
But while national media outlets are faring better, local newspapers have been decimated, even to the surprise of newspaper investor Warren Buffett. Here's how the Salt Lake Tribune covered news that its owner shed one in three of its newsroom staff last week.
Royal Wedding ratings are big — and a young cellist tops iTunes
The Music...
Guess who has the No. 1 album on iTunes today? It's the 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who shot to stardom with his incredible rendition of Schubert at the end of the Royal Wedding. Mason's album, "Inspiration," reached number one on Monday morning.
Spotify reports that Kanneh-Mason saw a 428 percent increase in streams versus a week ago Sunday, while "The Royal Wedding - The Official Album," has over 100,000 streams globally as of Monday morning. Streams of "Stand by Me," by Ben E. King, jumped by a third globally versus the previous Sunday, the music streamer said.
TV Ratings...
Bigger than Prince William's. Much bigger than Dad's.
American viewers were much more interested in watching the wedding of Prince Harry to "Suits" actress Megan Markle than previous royal weddings.
Nielsen reported on Sunday that wall-to-wall weekend TV coverage of the event drew 29.2 million viewers. That's a big bump from the 22.8 million people who watched Prince William marry Kate Middleton in 2011. When their father Prince Charles, the future King, married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 just 3.65 million viewers tuned into coverage.