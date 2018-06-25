The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

The NBC News Media Blog is here to keep you current on the media business. Check here every day for fresh news on the latest corporate battles, media mergers, the growth of paid content and big ad-revenue shifts.
The Query
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe to play Fox News chief Roger Ailes
Russell Crowe won awards and acclaim for playing a defiant gladiator and a thick-skinned boxer. No wonder Showtime tapped him to play Roger Ailes, the polarizing and controversial founder of Fox News.
Crowe will play Ailes in a new eight-episode miniseries, the premium cable channel announced on Monday. The project is based on the reporting of journalist Gabriel Sherman, author of the Ailes biography "The Loudest Voice in the Room."
"In today's politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, molding Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government," Showtime said in a statement.
"To understand the events that led to the rise of Donald Trump, one must understand Ailes," the network added.
Ailes, who died last year at 77, resigned from Fox News in 2016 amid accusations of sexual misconduct. He then became an adviser to the Trump campaign and reportedly helped prepare the candidate for debates.
The first episode of the series is co-written by Sherman and Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar for writing the newspaper docudrama "Spotlight."
Local TV ownership to shrink again with new $3.6 billion deal for Raycom
Another day, another handful of multi-billion dollar deals in media.
Local broadcast TV owner Gray Television said it was buying Raycom for $3.6 billion on Monday, a deal that would put it in 24 percent of US homes, according to BroadcastingCable.com. The acquisition is the latest effort to consolidate ownership of local stations following Sinclair's still-pending deal to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.
As part of the deal, Raycom said it will spin-off its 100 local newspaper assets, which are housed under Community Newspaper Holdings. Raycom has held the newspaper group less than a year, and at the time explained the acquisition would help strengthen local content. Here's the AP report on the Raycom acquisition of Community Newspaper Holdings and what the Raycom president Pat LaPlatney said back in September of last year.
“While it is contrary to the trend of separating newspapers and television properties, we believe the synergies this merger creates will only enhance our ability to deliver exceptional local content, extend our community presence and grow our respective multimedia footprints," he said.
In order to avoid any government issues, Gray said it would shed stations in nine markets. Meanwhile the Federal Communications Commission is holding a July 12 meeting in which it may consider raising the cap on how many stations a single company can own. The current rules limit companies to a total reach of 39 percent of the U.S. audience, though Bloomberg reports Sinclair's tie-up with Tribune could hit 59 percent of the national audience with 200 stations in total.
AT&T's latest buy helps it compete with Google, Facebook
If anyone ever doubted AT&T’s seriousness about competing with Google and Facebook for digital ad dollars, Monday's confirmation that it purchased AppNexus for $1.6 billion, one of the biggest digital ad platforms, should dispel those doubts.
The deal comes shortly after AT&T closed its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner — a move that AT&T has said will help open the door to selling highly lucrative ads by combining content with its distribution network.
The company confirmed the news in a press statement on Monday.
AppNexus provides the plumbing that helps pair online content with ads, offering tools to both content supplies and ad buyers through tis platform.
When consumers open an application, a complex auction occurs with advertisers bidding to serve their ads to that consumer. AppNexus picks the winner in a fraction of a second and takes a slice of the revenue. The firm also helps advertisers figure out how effective its campaigns are.
AppNexus competes with Google's DoubleClick Ad Exchange. Back in 2016, the New York-based AppNexus was on the path to a $2 billion public offering, but the market went soft for ad tech. Monday's acquisition is a win for AT&T, which hopes to use the AppNexus technology to improve the amount of money it can earn from digital advertising on its TV channels, which include Turner's CNN and TNT. The new firm will become part of AT&T advertising and analytics unit.
In other AT&T news, the WSJ reported Sunday that it had talked to CBS's controlling shareholder about a possible acquisition before turning its attention to Time Warner. The WSJ reports that CBS controlling shareholder Shari Redstone axed the idea, though her reps say she simply met the AT&T chief, Randall Stephenson, and no more was said. Either way, the story looks like it helps CBS build its legal case that Redstone made decisions that weren't in the interest of all shareholders.
Martin Sorrell fires back at allegations in heated exchange at Cannes Lions
Martin Sorrell, the advertising industry legend who stepped down from the world's biggest ad agency in April amid an investigation into his personal conduct, wants to talk.
Sorrell said during an interview at the Cannes Lions Festival in France that he is considering breaking his confidentiality agreement with his former employer, WPP Group, in light of leaks about the circumstances of his departure.
The pugnacious executive exited WPP Group six weeks ago under a cloud after the company said it concluded a mysterious investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior. The Financial Times reported on allegations that Sorrell had visited a prostitute, paid the bill in petty cash, and had mistreated his assistants and sacked his chauffeur after a 12-day shift.
Speaking as part of a conversation with New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, Sorrell declined to comment on aspects of his departure and ensuing negative press coverage, citing his confidentiality agreement. But when Auletta suggested he could break it, given all the leaks, Sorrell responded: “There may come a time when that’s what we’ll do. I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out.”
The session, one of the most unvarnished in recent memory, was full of drama, including several criticisms from Sorrell about Auletta’s latest book, “Frenemies,” about the decline of ad agencies at the hands of penny-pinching management consultants.
Sorrell wanted to know why Auletta had not spent more time interviewing the big tech companies and the management consultants, which have increased competition for the traditional advertising business.
But then Auletta turned the tables on Sorrell, asking him about the elephant in the room.
“What is the elephant in the room?” asked Sorrell coyly.
“The circumstances under which you were compelled to leave WPP,” Auletta said. “People complained that you were not just verbally abusive but cruel. Any reaction to that?”
“Am I an easy person to deal with? No. Am I demanding? Yes," Sorrell said. "So I don’t think that was fair. I demanded high standards."
Sorrell, who is now setting up his own communications and marketing focused company, S4 Capital, was asked why he had been so quiet in the face of controversial accusations. “We responded formally to everything that has been said,” Sorrell insisted.
“You used a not insignificant amount of corporate funds, relying on petty cash rather than credit cards, for inappropriate spending,” Auletta said.
“That has been dealt with too. It was strenuously denied,” Sorrell said.
When Auletta asked who he thought was leaking about him, Sorrell said he would leave that to Auletta’s fertile imagination.
“I don’t write books,” Sorrell said. “yet.”
Apple scores at Cannes Lions ad competition
Cannes Lions is, at its heart, a competition of creative advertising ideas.
And this year, the judges liked what Apple was selling.
The tech giant had a low-key presence at Cannes compared to its brethren, with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest each boasting huge beachside presences.
But Apple shined in the competition. The company shared the Grand Prix in the "entertainment in music" category for its Home Pod campaign with Jay-Z’s music video about his mom. Here’s Apple’s ad featuring a dance routine by FKA Twigs. It was directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze.
Apple also won a Grand Prix in "brand experience" for its in-store education program. Apple also quietly launched its messenger service for business, working with a company called LivePerson to provide messenger chat services for Cannes Lions festival goers.
Perhaps the biggest mystery of Cannes Lions is why a giant tobacco company is here. PMI Science, which is an arm of tobacco company Philip Morris International, has a sleek setup on the beach. Executives have been telling attendees that if people are going to smoke, then the company is trying to make it as healthy as possible. The question on most people’s minds? Will they begin some big marketing campaigns and start spending on TV and digital ads.
Sinclair Broadcast Group pushes segment criticizing child detention reports
Sinclair Broadcasting Group is showing a video on its local broadcast news stations across the U.S. in which a political commentator attacks media coverage of the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their families.
Boris Epshteyn, chief political analyst for Sinclair, declares in the new video that the U.S. immigration system "is undeniably broken and the discourse around this topic is toxic."
"Many members of the media and opponents of the president have seized on this issue to make it seem as if those who are tough on immigration are somehow monsters," he adds.
Sinclair, which owns or operates more than 190 broadcast stations across the U.S., has come under increased scrutiny for what media watchdogs claim are efforts to push conservative viewpoints to viewers — many of whom do not realize that their local stations are owned by the TV company. Sinclair is known to require that their stations air segments produced by the company known as "must runs."
Media Matters, a left-leaning media analysis organization, reported that the segment had aired in at least 18 states, according to data from iQ Media, which tracks TV broadcasts.
Many of these segments feature Epshteyn, a former White House press officer whose recurring "Bottom Line" videos have defended President Donald Trump on everything from Trump's comments after the fatal Charlottesville rally to the North Korea summit.
Other segments have featured local anchors reading from a prepared script. A video from sports website Deadspin that stitched together various anchors reading one such script went viral, bringing attention to the company's practice of pushing conservative narratives.
Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pandora's CEO on turning around the streaming music giant
Roger Lynch joined internet radio company Pandora as chief executive almost a year ago at a time when the company's wasn't doing so great.
Now, things are looking a little better. On Thursday, the company announced a new tie-up with AT&T that will bring Pandora to the telecom company’s “&More” plan.
Lynch, whose digital bonafides include starting Sling TV, is spearheading Pandora’s battle for a slice of the $15 billion terrestrial radio ad business. He told NBCNews.com how he is trying to reverse user declines amid competition from Spotify and Apple Music. Lynch is set on growing partnerships beyond Pandora’s tie-ups with Snap, AT&T and T-Mobile and personalizing the business of podcasting.
Q: What made you join Pandora and what are its challenges?
A: I was intrigued by the scale of the business. Almost one in three adults in the U.S. uses Pandora every month. There was a lot of negative press around the time I was joining. It’s starting to turn now mainly because we are making some changes and the momentum of the business is starting to change. I thought it had real strength in digital audio advertising and I looked at that as a growth opportunity.
When I worked at Sling TV, it was let’s go kill cable and satellite and replace it with internet delivery and that’s what going to happen in radio too.
Q: What are you active uniques?
A: Seventy-two million last quarter. Last year the business saw year over year declines start to slow towards the end of the year.
Q: What do you attribute that to?
A: It was competition having an impact. It was more execution challenges. Think about how much growth has happened in music streaming services. Pandora has been surprisingly resilient. Job one was stopping that decline. We were able to do that quickly by the end of the first quarter. Hopefully, we will be back to user growth.
Q: How will you do that?
A: Pandora has huge capabilities in data science, and we use it well for our advertisers. That’s why we can generate well over a billion dollars in ad revenue. Pandora didn’t use it very effectively in its own marketing. That to me was one of the quick wins. We built a new marketing team, built new marketing datasets for our marketers, so that is starting to happen now.
Q: Marketers are looking for a hedge against big technology firms and mega-media mergers. Audio streaming is something that’s growing. How are home voice assistants changing that too?
A: Digital audio is one of the only formats not controlled by one of the FANG [Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google] stocks. That to me is one of the opportunities. There is a lot of growth around new devices and new content. To be really good at creating anything around monetization around voice, you have to have the data and you have to be really good at audio.
Q: Let’s talk about rights deals with the three big music labels? They don’t like free. They’d rather have a piece of a subscription model.
A: We have a good relationship, which was not the case three to four years ago. That’s changed dramatically.
If we could all wave our wand and turn every listener into a paid customer, we would, but that’s not how consumers behave. and the labels are starting to understand that. They were and are enamored with a subscription, as are we. Subscription revenue grew 62 percent last quarter. But huge numbers of consumers aren’t going to be [subscribs] and it’s not about ability to pay. Lebron James said he still uses the ad-free version of Pandora. That’s an example of how it’s not a money issue. He just prefers not to pay. As Pandora gains share from radio, the labels benefit. They don’t get paid from them — they get paid from us. Pandora in 2016 did its first deals with labels and those were two to three-year deals.
Q: What are you doing in talk radio?
A: We have announced we’re moving into podcasts and spoken word in a much bigger way. Think about podcasts today. It’s about lists. It’s not really personalized. What Pandora has done for music, we’re going to do for podcasts. Use all the data science we have to promote content to you that we know will be relevant. In some ways, podcasts are still in the stone ages.
Q: Where do you see the future of the media business on a macro-level?
A: Given the AT&T ruling, I think you are going to see lots of changes. I was a bit surprised [the Department of Justice] tried to block that deal. The judge's ruling really reflected that the dynamics have changed. It’s not about companies that produce content and companies that distribute. Its about big, vertically integrated tech companies. It remains to be seen. Someone will write a book about what [spurred] the initial investigation in the first place. How politically motivated was that?
Time Magazine puts family separation at Trump's feet, literally
Time magazine has published a variety of covers about President Donald Trump, but few have struck a chord like the one released on Thursday.
Against a red backdrop, the image of a crying immigrant child — a cutout from a Getty Images picture from photographer John Moore that has come to represent the ongoing border crisis — is juxtaposed next to the president. Trump looks down at the child alongside the words, "Welcome to America."
The cover comes a day after Trump signed an executive order to stop his administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the U.S. border. The policy has become a flashpoint across the U.S., drawing extensive media coverage and fundraisers for nonprofits dedicated to helping immigrant families.
Time's previous covers have portrayed Trump in a variety of ways, including one from earlier in June in which Trump saw himself in the mirror as a king. No other cover, however, has so plainly questioned the morality of a Trump policy in a visual context.
Many journalists have pointed out that the separation of immigrant families is a policy owned by the Trump administration. But with its new cover, Time puts the issue, quite literally, at Trump's feet.
AMC challenges MoviePass with its own subscription plan
Watch your back, MoviePass. AMC is coming for you.
AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in America, says it is launching a subscription plan. AMC Stubs A-List will allow members to see up to three movies a week for $19.95 a month — and get discounts on concessions.
The move comes amid a tense battle between AMC and MoviePass, the app-based service that charges subscribers $9.95 a month to see one movie per day, upending the traditional exhibition business model.
In its press release announcing the news, AMC touted the "sustainable price" of the Stubs A-List program — an apparent shot at MoviePass, which has raised eyebrows with its suspiciously inexpensive monthly fee.
MoviePass, for its part, fired back in a tweet on Wednesday morning: "AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan."
"We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit," the company added.
AMC, however, plans to offer subscriber perks that might sweeten the deal. Stubs A-List subscribers will be able to watch all three movies on the same day, get into movies they have already seen, and reserve tickets in advance.
MoviePass, it should be noted, offers none of those perks.
Apple's Angela Ahrendts says the new focus is on 'enriching lives'
Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts wants her company to distinguish itself from other tech companies by embodying a philosophy of enriching lives.
“Apple has taken a leadership position when it comes to environmental responsibility. We have human responsibility,” Ahrendts said. “I think it’s important that the largest tech company in the world invest in humans.”
The top Apple executive was interviewed at the Cannes Lions Festival in France on Wednesday by Tor Myhren, Apple's vice president marketing communications.
Ahrendts revealed that for the first time Apple is measuring how well it is doing on that mission, surveying Apple store customers and examining employee feedback.
She explained that the company has an internal social network called Loop that is examined by Ph.D. students for data that helps improve systems.
Commenting on the retail environment in the U.S., where big retailers are often closing storefronts, she said that Apple was expanding its stores so that they are not just retail outlets but places of learning, adding that she told Apple CEO Tim Cook she wanted to renovate Washington D.C.’s Carnegie Library, which will become the city's biggest classroom when it opens.
Apple staff, she said, were hired for their empathy skills.
“They are not hired to sell," she said. "There is no commission, no quotas. What we’ve tried to do is keep uniting them around the big vision and the impact we want to make.”
Ahrendts, who said she hadn’t initially intended to join Apple from fashion company Burberry but was persuaded by Cook, noted that Apple was not measuring for quantity but measuring, “how we made you feel. We’re trying to be the largest platform ever built for enriching lives. Did we help you unlock your creative thinking?”
“I hope there are not too many finance guys watching,” she joked.
“Retail is not dying,” she said, but stores have serve a bigger purpose than “just selling things.”
YouTube touts ad transparency, but one exec says it isn't enough
One major media buyer is willing to put his job on the line to persuade advertisers to be more responsible about whether they put their advertising dollars.
Scott Hagedorn, CEO of Omnicom’s Hearts & Science agency, said in an interview that advertisers should think hard about what they are supporting and the societal effects of what some platforms are serving up to consumers.
Hagedorn criticized YouTube just moments after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki delivered her keynote address at the Cannes Lions Festival, where she underscored the company’s commitment to openness and transparency in dealing with the ad community.
The ad executive, who is responsible for placing as much as $6 billion in ad buys a year, said he watched 30,000 videos as part of a client audit and was disturbed by some of the content he came across.
“As a client, you would not know where your ads ran," he said. "They would aggregate together videos into channels, and it was done using an algorithm. When one video was vetted to start a channel, the rest of the videos were never vetted. So there was a complete lack of transparency."
Hagedorn said the company had improved but remained a risky proposition.
“I’d say on extremist content they were failing 20 to 30 percent of the time to filter out, or didn’t figure out the [advertisers' buying] criteria, and now its gotten down to 7 to 9 percent," he said.
But Hagedorn added: “The system is not built for audits.”
The agency has partnered with Tristan Harris, the co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology and a former design ethicist at Google, to try to evangelize for better monitoring of the big tech platforms and to use the power of advertising as a weapon to demand improvements.
“This is about the future of society," Harris said. "We need much more aggressive controls.”
Harris said the topic should be on the front pages every day until there’s a way to stop the ill effects of tech platforms exponential growth.
Hagedorn and Harris were part of an official Cannes Lions sessions called: “Addicted to likes,” outlining the need for a more responsible technology.
Hagedorn said his agency only uses Google search now and is still testing with YouTube.
“If these apps were built to be addictive and most of the money in advertising has shifted from traditional TV and traditional media into more of an ad base and mobile world, then how in the world is this effective?” Hagedorn said.
'Gotti' is a critical punching bag. The distributor says: Keep it coming
The folks behind "Gotti" are wearing bad reviews as a badge of honor.
The mafia biopic, starring John Travolta as the former head of the Gambino crime family, opened over the weekend to dismal box-office returns — and a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
"That the long-gestating crime drama 'Gotti' is a dismal mess comes as no surprise. What does shock is just how multifaceted a dismal mess it is," says The New York Times.
But the movie's distributors, Vertical Entertainment and MoviePass Ventures, have apparently decided to punch back at the detractors with a tough-talking tweet.
And a new trailer ups the ante: "Audiences loved it ... Critics put out the hit ... Who would you trust more? Yourself or a troll behind a keyboard?"
How often do film distributors turn critical pans into a marketing strategy? And will other studios follow suit, perhaps in a similar bid to gin up populist resentment of the media?
We shall see.
P.S. Here's a fun fact: "Gotti" was directed by Kevin Connolly, the actor who played the Hollywood hotshot Eric "E" Murphy on HBO's "Entourage."
Evan Spiegel talks at Cannes on Kylie Jenner, parents and tech, and the future of Snapchat
Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap Inc., is making nice with reality star Kylie Jenner, would love to hire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and thinks parents need to cool it with sharing pictures of their children.
In an interview set to air on “The Run Down,” the E! News Snapchat show, host Erin Lim asked Spiegel a handful of light-hearted questions but received some revealing answers.
Sitting under a giant poster of Kim Kardashian at the ongoing Cannes Lions festival, Spiegel was asked about his take on Jenner, who has 24 million followers on Twitter. Back in February, she tweeted her dislike of Snapchat's redesign, a much-publicized comment that coincided with Snap losing $1 billion in stock market value.
“I love Kylie, the original," he said. "She just had a baby. We both have new babies, so we have something to bond over.”
Spiegel, who used to dress in trademark white T-shirts, explained he’s switched to black because he’s usually spilling stuff on himself. He shared how he sees Snap evolving, with the service being a portal on the wider world and integrated with augmented reality.
“We’re going to come up with experiences that aren't confined to your little screen but overlaid on the world around you," he said.
The top Snap executive was asked which executive he’d most like to have work at the company and responded: “Jeff Bezos, no question. He’s incredible.”
Spiegel, who noted he was at Cannes Lions for a matter of hours since he wanted to get home to his family, was also asked what he would never Snap, saying: “My child. Parents are some of the worst piracy invaders.”
Amid serious conversations about technology use among children, he also revealed that he would likely let his own child use technology at around seven years old since his step son Flynn uses an ipod and emails him to say, “I love you.”
Spiegel also revealed he is guilty of sharing too many Snaps from the cockpit when he is piloting an aircraft. “I think it’s getting a little repetitive.”
When asked what is the biggest faux pas at Cannes Lions, he noted: “Day drinking. Especially in the heat.”
Kerry Washington at Cannes weighs in on moving to streaming and American politics
Kerry Washington, star of political drama “Scandal,” is at the Cannes Lions Festival for a host of events including a breakfast with Twitter and a soiree on Monday evening hosted by streaming media companies Spotify and Hulu at the Chateau St. George in Grasse, France, a little village outside Cannes.
Washington has a series with Hulu based on the book “Little Fires Everywhere,” which she is executive producing with Reese Witherspoon.
The Query caught up with her after a performance by singer Miguel and asked for her take on what’s happening in the news.
*******
Q: Is this your first time in Cannes?
A: It’s my first time at Cannes Lions. I’ve been here for the [film] festival. I’m here speaking with Twitter, speaking as part of the women’s empowerment program. I’m also here with Hulu.
Q: How are things changing in Hollywood for women?
A: People are working really hard at Time’s Up making sure there are more opportunities and more equity and safety and equality in the workplace. That’s a big part of our mission and vision, and that’s what we’re working on confidently at Time’s Up, all people who feel like they are victims of the imbalance of power. Our legal defense fund is for people of any industry to help people in situations of harassment and abuse.
Q: What have you learned at Cannes so far? There are a lot of different industries here: music, tech…
A: It’s interesting to talk about how innovation is impacting all these businesses across the board, for me especially, moving from network television and working in streaming. My next series is for Hulu and I have a series on Facebook Watch called “Five Points,” so I’m working on creating as a producer for multiple platforms. We’re also producing theater. We’re trying to make sure our portfolio of storytelling is diversified. For me, it's great to be here to be in the conversation.
Q: Tell me how it's different working for a streaming company?
A: It’s all different. Every project is going to be different depending on the story and the audience, but definitely fun to work in a variety of ways. The Facebook Watch [series] is 10 episodes about 10 or 12 minutes [each], whereas the series I’m creating with Hulu is a limited series. It’s exciting to be working in the entertainment industry to tell stories to work in so many different ways whether it is short form, long form, limited.
Q: Are you doing anything with Twitter?
A: We’re beginning to talk about content creation over there.
Q: How do you feel about American politics and what’s happening right now?
A: What’s happening right now at the border of the United States is a violation of human rights. It’s far beyond anything I could have imagined on “Scandal.”
Los Angeles Times brings in former Wall Street Journal, Time editor Norman Pearlstine as part of revamp
The revamp of the Los Angeles Times is under way.
The newspaper on Monday named Norman Pearlstine as its executive editor — the same day that the newspaper officially returned to local ownership.
Pearlstine, a legend in U.S. journalism, has served in a variety of high-profile editorial roles including as executive editor of The Wall Street Journal, editor-in-chief of Time magazine and chief content officer at Bloomberg.
Pearlstine's hiring is the first big move for the newspaper's new owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire doctor and Los Angeles resident who bought the paper for $500 million in February. That deal took the LA Times out from under the ownership of Chicago-based Tronc, the newspaper company that had previously been known as Tribune Publishing Co.
The deal officially closed on Monday.
In unrelated news, Tronc is reportedly considering changing its name back.
Soon-Shiong and Pearlstine addressed LA Times reporters in the newsroom on Monday. Matt Pearce, national correspondent for the LA Times, reported on Twitter that Pearlstine told staff that he plans to add more reporters.
“If you want to be able to break news and write memorable stories, than you’re going to need more staff to do it," Pearlstine said.
Pearlstine faces a difficult task in restoring the newspaper to its former glory. Tronc laid off a many of the newspaper's top editors in August, with remaining staffers unionizing soon after.
Women take over at Cannes Lions
The world of advertising, once a bastion of overconfident men, is undergoing nothing short of a revolution at Cannes Lions this year.
The five-day event, which is Ted Talks meets CES with a dash of SXSW cool, is typically about exploring the future of the communications business. This year, men could be forgiven for feeling under siege here.
On Monday, futurist Faith Popcorn will host a session called, “The Death of Masculinity and its impact on Creativity.” Hearst’s chief content officer, Joanna Coles, is also hosting a conversation with Whitney Wolfe, the co-founder of dating site Tinder, who sued the company for sexual harassment and went on to create dating service Bumble.
“Gender will not be an agenda,” screams a giant billboard standing in front of the iconic Carlton Hotel.
There’s even an entirely separate track of pro-women sessions at the Martinez Hotel put together under the name of the “Girls Lounge,” an initiative that's popped up on the global conference circuit from Davos to South By South West.
On the docket at Girls Lounge on Monday is Axios co-founder Mike Allen, pollster Mark Penn and John Gerzemo, chief executive of The Harris Poll. They're set to unveil research as part of a session titled: “The New Small Forces Impacting Women, Female Entrepreneurship and Gender Equality.” The organizers are launching a chatbot aimed at providing women with information about topics such as how to get equal pay.
Later on Monday, a Girls Lounge panel featuring WPP Group COO Mark Read will address, “The Elephant in the Room: Relationships Between Men and Women at Work.” The topic is perhaps an awkward one given the lawsuit brought against WPP by Erin Johnson, JWT's former head of communications, against her boss, Gustavo Martinez, who is accused of using the word "rape" repeatedly among other threatening behavior that he denied.
The five-day conference, which features a variety of celebrities including rap stars Migos, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Tyler Perry, is known for its late-night hedonism: giant parties on the beach featuring DJs and soirees on yachts are the norm.
For employers, it’s a petri dish for potential sex harassment. Ad firm Interpublic Group sent a memo to staff reminding them about behaving professionally, according to Adweek. The memo from senior vice president of talent Joe Kelly noted: “When our work is conducted outside the confines of an office environment, there can be a sense that this isn’t quite work or that we can behave different, especially if alcohol is present. That is not the case.”
Time Warner is now Warner Media, and a lot of executives are leaving
That's all folks!
WarnerMedia is the new name for Time Warner, according to an internal memo from the AT&T executive who is taking charge of the media company, John Stankey.
The telecom firm said that customer confusion with Time Warner Cable, long since spun off from the company, was the reason for the change.
The memo also outlined a host of corporate executives who are to leave WarnerMedia as a result of the acquisition. CEO Jeff Bewkes has said previously he would leave after the transition.
The departures include the head of the Turner division, John Martin, a former chief financial officer for Time Warner who was poised to run the whole company at one point in history. Turner houses CNN, TNT and TBS among other assets.
At a recent conference, Martin had criticized AT&T's DirectTV unit, describing its poor service. The statements were received by many as clues that he didn't want to stick around.
For now, the memo seems to suggest that Stankey will play a much more active role at Turner, thought he will be limited in what he can do until the firm knows whether the Justice Department will appeal against a ruling allowing AT&T and Time Warner to merge. That could take up to 60 days.
In an unusual move, Stankey didn't name a successor to Martin from among the company's ranks and perhaps appeared to set up a three-way race to lead the Turner division listing three top executives there:
- David Levy, president, who runs not only the ad sales unit at AT&T that the company hopes to capitalize on, but is responsible for buying its sports rights.
- Also listed are Gerhard Zeiler, head of international, and Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide.
Other top executives to depart include Gary Ginsberg, an executive vice president of corporate marketing who joined after counseling Rupert Murdoch for many years at News Corporation.
Also on the way out at Time Warner: Howard Averill, chief financial officer; Karen Magee, chief human resources officer; Carol Melton, EVP of global public policy; and Olaf Olafsson, EVP of international and corporate strategy.
Stankey praised the team in his memo: "Over the course of their tenure, this highly accomplished team fended off a hostile takeover by a rival media company (Fox), put in place plans to consolidate the New York-based offices into the Hudson Yards complex (which will be the most advanced office space in New York), and successfully restructured the company, ultimately positioning us to succeed in this new chapter."
Stankey welcomed the Time Warner staff with a note about all the AT&T deals they're now eligible for.
The company also confirmed an early plan to give away a free TV package to AT&T wireless customers.
Martin did not return a request for comment.
Could the Justice Department still force an asset sale at AT&T?
AT&T closed its momentous and torturous acquisition of Time Warner on Thursday, with a press release touting not just Time Warner’s crown jewels — HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner — but a host of direct-to-consumer streaming businesses.
AT&T assets in the online video world are significant and include an international joint venture with the Chernin Group that houses Fullscreen and Crunchyroll, among other web entertainment businesses. And with Time Warner it will also add some big digital businesses, such as CNN.com and Bleacher Report.
The Justice Department may be down, but it isn’t out. It is no doubt aware of how its response to Judge Leon’s decision to rubber stamp the AT&T/Time Warner deal — and deny the Justice Department’s case that it is anti-consumer — could have further ramifications on other actions coming down the pike.
The DOJ has 60 days to decide what to do. While an appeal seems an unlikely prospect on the face of it, the department has forced asset sales before, as in the case of an aircraft filtration company, Parker-Hannafin, in December last year after rivals raised complaints.
So while the celebrations are ongoing at AT&T, the Time Warner assets have to remain separate for now and more specifically, Turner most remain ring-fenced from AT&T, and there is to be no change of compensation or number of employees. Good news for chief John Martin?
Here’s a good profile of John Stankey, the guy who will become the new Jeff Bewkes, heading all of the entertainment assets. He admitted that college football is his only appointment viewing and had struggled to name entertainment shows that he watches. (We’re sure that he’s become a keen student of movies and TV since the profile was written.)
The Department of Justice won't pursue a stay of the AT&T-Time Warner deal... but they're not done just yet
The Department of Justice hasn't given up prosecuting the AT&T/Time Warner merger just yet.
A DOJ official, who asked to remain anonymous because they're not publicly authorized to speak publicly on the matter, told NBCNews: "The Department will not be seeking a stay, but continues to evaluate its options with respect to an appeal."
That means AT&T might have to sweat it out for a few more days before it can close its Time Warner acquisition.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon on Thursday denied the DOJ's attempt to block the AT&T-Time Warner, rejecting every argument by DOJ lawyers that the combined company will hurt competition.
But the DOJ still has options - namely a full-on appeal.
Top communications execs at Facebook and Twitter depart on same day
Facebook has dealt with a string of public relations nightmares over the past year, but they’ll soon have to carry on without their top PR boss.
Elliot Schrage, a Google veteran who has been at Facebook for the past decade, announced on Thursday that he will be leaving his position at Facebook.
“After more than a decade at Facebook, I've decided it’s time to start a new chapter in my life. Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy — but it's also intense and leaves little room for much else,” Schrage wrote in a public Facebook post.
Schrage will stick around to help find his successor and will serve as an adviser to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, he said. Despite the fake news and data privacy scandals, a Facebook representative told NBC News he first raised his desire to move on from the company “long before the election” and agreed to stay on after Zuckerberg and Sandberg asked for his help.
Since then, Facebook has weathered the most intense criticism in the company's history.
Schrage mostly stayed behind the scenes at Facebook but did encounter some recent public criticism after he told Natasha Lamb, a managing director at investment firm Arjuna Capital, she was "not nice" for asking a question about sexism. Schrage apologized for the comment.
Another PR pro, Twitter’s head of corporate communications, Kristin Binns, also announced on Thursday that she’ll be leaving the company after two years to serve as senior vice president and chief communications officer at Activision Blizzard. Naturally, Binns shared the news where else, but on Twitter.