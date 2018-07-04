The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

Town & Country magazine had an incredible May thanks perhaps to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Hearst magazine saw the biggest audience increases of any magazine in web and mobile. Compared to May of last year, the magazine's 2018 web audience grew by an eye-popping 307 percent and 649 percent, respectively, according the Association of Magazine Media, which released its latest monthly audience statistics on Tuesday.

Surprisingly T&C's video audience dropped by a whopping 42.5 percent.

Town & Country is increasingly looking to become the society read of the moment under new editor Stellene Volandes, who took the title in March.

The website carries stories about why Markle has been wearing so many blush tones and where the Spanish princesses are going to summer camp. No wonder former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is starting a new venture to cover royal families.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair, which carried a cover photo of the royal couple in May, is struggling. The magazine's print and digital audience fell 6.7 percent (from 8 million to 7.5 million) in May versus a year ago. Mobile audience fell 8 percent. Video was a bright spot for the magazine, rising 12.6 percent for the month.

Vanity Fair's Year-to-date total audience is up 0.1 percent, but again, growth is being driven by video.

ComScore, however, paints a different picture, with VF growing its multi-platform audience to 22.7 million in May 2018 from 17 million a year earlier.

The association reports that the total audience for magazines in May was 1.7 billion, up 1.4 percent versus May 2016.