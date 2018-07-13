The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

The NBC News Media Blog is here to keep you current on the media business. Check here every day for fresh news on the latest corporate battles, media mergers, the growth of paid content and big ad-revenue shifts.
The Query
About-face at Chequers
President Donald Trump appeared to describe the exclusive interview he gave to the Rupert Murdoch-owned The Sun newspaper as "fake news" at a joint news conference Friday with British Prime Minster Theresa May at her Chequers country residence.
The Sun's front-page interview, published Thursday, was timed for maximum embarassment for May and included fierce criticism by Trump of how she has negotiated Britain’s exit from the European Union, or Brexit, and praise for Boris Johnson, her recently departed foreign secretary and one of her chief political rivals, as a potentially "great prime minister."
May’s plan “will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way," Trump told The Sun, adding it "would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.” He also noted: “I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree. She didn’t listen to me.”
At the joint news conference Friday, it was an entirely different side of Trump. BBC News political editor Laura Kuenssberg got the first question and wasted no time calling out the disconnect between The Sun interview and Trump's praise of May in advance of taking questions from reporters. "You seem, rather, to have changed your tune," Kuenssberg said. "Is this the behavior of a friend?" Here's the full exchange.
Trump shot back, "I didn't criticize the prime minister,” adding that he had made lots of positive comments in the interview about May, too, and there was a tape to prove it. "It's called fake news," he said. He also added that May could do what she wants with Europe and that "it's OK with me."
Trump delivered a stinging rebuke of CNN when its reporter Jim Acosta tried to ask a question. "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN,” Trump said before turning to Fox News. A CNN network insider noted that Trump had taken a question the day before from its White House reporter, Jeremy Diamond.
NBC News also came in for arrows after White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked about Trump's comments on NATO. Trump described NBC News as “possibly worse than CNN.” NBC’s Ken Dilanian came to Welker’s defense with a tweet noting that she had asked a fact-based question.
The president of the White House Correspondents' Association, Margaret Talev, issued a rare rebuke of the president on Twitter on Friday and praised The Sun for releasing the full audio of the Trump interview.
"In response to the president lashing out at NBC, CNN and The Sun: Asking smart, tough questions, whether in a presidential press conference or interview, is central to the role a free press plays in a healthy republic," Talev said.
"Given that the president took a question from a CNN reporter in his NATO news conference just a day earlier, maybe he was letting off steam today rather than expressing an official stance toward a news organization's ability to report, but saying a news organization isn't real doesn't change the facts and won't stop us from doing our jobs. We appreciate The Sun for posting the entire audio of their interview so that everyone can hear the president's remarks for themselves."
Kylie Jenner on track to be youngest self-made billionaire
Forbes has a jaw-dropping cover this month.
It has finally discovered who and what sells in print. While the kings of social media ponder their future in Sun Valley, Kylie Jenner has leveraged their platforms to establish a $900 million cosmetics business.
Kylie, 20, who is no stranger to selling, said thanks on Twitter and added the hashtag #kyliecosmetics. She's on track to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in history. Gulp.
Here's her line if you want to see what her business is all about. "Social media is an amazing platform," she tells the magazine. Kim Kardashian West is worth a conservative $350 million.
What's so great about Sky?
If you've ever watched the poker movie "The Sting," starring Paul Newman, you'll be familiar with the intensity of the high stakes game being played by Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal (parent company of NBC News) and Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.
Both are vying to acquire U.K. satellite TV service Sky. Fox, which already owns 39 percent of the company, is set to flip it to Disney as part of a wider sale of assets.
Fox just submitted a new, higher offer, and Comcast is expected to top it, making Sky shareholders very happy. Separately, Comcast is less likely to make another counter bid for the main prize of Fox's cable TV and movie assets, according to CNBC's David Faber.
But why do they want to buy Sky so much?
Not so long ago, smart people on Wall Street wondered why anybody would want it at all: it remains a satellite broadcaster in a world moving to embrace internet-delivered content.
Still, Sky has a few things going for it, as one savvy London cab driver told Brian Roberts, the chief executive of Comcast. Sky's competition is Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, and BT, a telecom company.
Here's why they're bidding:
- Sky grew subscribers in its latest quarter through April. In a tough U.K. environment, the firm added 38,000 customers, though it lost 30,000 in Germany and Austria and a few more in Italy.
- Not only does it own a major package of English Premier League games, it also paid less than previous deals for them as part of a long-term package.
- Sky has movie relationships with Universal (owned by Comcast), Disney and AT&T's HBO.
- It also has a broadband-delivered service for Sky customers who can't put a satellite dish on the roof.
If Comcast wins, it will become the biggest pay-TV provider in the world with a total of 52 million customer relationships. It will also have an important U.K. lynchpin for NBC News, as it plans to transform Euronews into a global news service if it gets to add Sky News.
If the Fox/Disney deal goes through, Disney gets into the direct-to-consumer business in a big way.
Here's the FT's latest on the bidding war with Comcast pondering its next move after a GBP 24.5 billion ($32.3 billion) bid from Fox for Sky. Check out the FT's amusing photograph of Rupert and his wife Jerry from the Allen & Cos. Sun Valley conference.
Oprah's getting into the restaurant business
Oprah might not be running for president, but she’s placing more financial bets beyond TV and film to grow her empire.
Winfrey, who made Vogue UK’s August cover, is getting into the restaurant business with an investment in Phoenix-based True Food Kitchen, which serves healthy food such as fish tacos. The company says its dishes mean to be anti-inflammatory.
True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone told Advertising Age the company plans “to double in size over the next three years. We will be opening up a significant number of restaurants and really do need financing to help fund that growth.”
Oprah will join the company board.
The “60 Minutes” correspondent also has an investment in Weight Watchers and a line of pre-made food with Kraft Heinz. Weight Watchers reported a 24 percent increase in revenue in the quarter through March.
Winfrey has been in the spotlight lately. In June, she signed a content development partnership with Apple for new shows in addition to her existing long-term deal with Discovery Communications, which houses her OWN cable network and website.
Meanwhile Hearst’s “O, The Oprah Magazine,” ranked as 50th in terms of magazine audience with a total of 12 million people in May, according to the Association of Magazine Media.
Martin Sorrell's plan to build a digital ad business has officially begun
Round one goes to Martin Sorrell and his new company, S4 Capital.
Sorrell, the former WPP Group chief executive, just agreed to acquire Dutch digital production company MediaMonks for about $353 million. The two companies are looking to build a futuristic ad business for the digital age by embracing creative ideas, experiences and media buying.
Sorrell's former employer, the advertising giant WPP, was also looking to acquire the company, and Sky News reports that Sorrell and WPP are at loggerheads over the purchase. Sorrell left the company after a blow-up with WPP's board, which had led an investigation against him.
What's so special about a digital production company in Northern Holland you might ask? The firm's client list, which includes Netflix, Google, Twitter and Amazon.
In a filing about the acquisition, the two firms outlined a vision for building a digital media-buying platform and that the combined company will have 750 staff.
The Drum has a video of some of the futuristic work MediaMonks did for Audi. It's impressive.
Update: WPP Group didn't waste any time in making sure Martin Sorrell knows where they stand.
The company shared this statement with the media on Tuesday: “WPP’s lawyers wrote to Sir Martin’s lawyers last week pointing out the breach of his confidentiality undertakings in his approach to Mediamonks after his resignation from WPP. Despite subsequent protestations from Sir Martin’s lawyers, we are well aware of the facts and he has jeopardised his LTIP entitlement."
HBO's new owner doesn't sound very hands off
John Stankey, the new boss at AT&T's media unit, had a frighteningly cold assessment about what would be expected from the HBO staff under the new regime.
According to The New York Times, which obtained a tape of a recent town hall meeting, Stankey told HBO staff they needed to make more money and produce more hours to help AT&T monetize viewers through consumer data. He also likened the coming year to "childbirth," in other words difficult but worth it.
"We've got to make money at the end of the day, right?" he said.
AT&T declined to comment.
It's hard to imagine Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings or the folks at Amazon rallying the troops with a call to make money and get data.
This Stankey comment in the New York Times report of the meeting, however, stuck out:
“I want more hours of engagement. Why are more hours of engagement important? Because you get more data and information about a customer that then allows you to do things like monetize through alternate models of advertising as well as subscriptions, which I think is very important to play in tomorrow’s world.”
Is this a hint that there's an ad-supported version of HBO in the planning stages?
Stankey, who heads up WarnerMedia, which houses the Time Warner media assets that AT&T bought, isn't coming out of these staff meetings looking too great. His promises of independence at CNN came with a surprising caveat. After explaining that AT&T wouldn't be second guessing the bosses, he added: "The second part of editorial independence is that freedom is earned by people who work hard and report factually and do their jobs well and that's what CNN does."
The "freedom is earned" part didn't go down to well with some. Here's Felix Salmon at Slate on why that caveat matters.
Ben Affleck — yes that Ben Affleck — appears to have predicted Spotify and Netflix back in 2003
Here's a fun catch — Ben Affleck called the emergence of streaming subscription services back in 2003.
A clip of an Affleck interview was making the rounds over the weekend, in which the actor-director talks about how technology, including file-sharing services, are pushing consumers to realize that they could have access to an entire music library rather than just buying CDs.
To put this in context, Facebook at the time had not yet been launched and Napster had been shut down just a couple years ago — and a solid three years before Spotify was founded.
It's worth a watch just to see how much of it came true.
MoviePass starts charging extra to see movies at 'peak' times
MoviePass, the subscription movie ticket service, is taking a page out of the Uber playbook.
The company rolled out a new surcharge on Thursday called "Peak Pricing." MoviePass users "may be asked to pay a small additional fee depending on the level of demand" for a flick, the company said in an email to its customers.
The effected showings will be labeled with a red lightning bolt icon and, according to Variety, will come at an additional cost between $2 and $6.
The announcement comes amid a tumultuous chapter for the upstart service. Wall Street has voiced doubts about the long-term viability of the business model ($9.99 per month for a movie per day), and a string of recent reports suggest MoviePass is running out of cash.
In the eyes of some financial analysts, it is only a matter of time before MoviePass faces a reckoning — surcharge or no surcharge.
Facebook wins British soccer rights for Southeast Asia
Facebook has soccer fever, and not just because of the World Cup. The social network has acquired rights to bring live English Premiere League matches to users in parts of Southeast Asia.
The three-year deal is worth $265.3 million, according to The Times of London. Facebook beat out BeIn Sports and Fox Sports Asia for the rights.
Earlier this week, it emerged that Facebook is also discussing a reality show featuring arguably the most famous soccer player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. Variety reports the project is destined for Facebook Watch.
Much has been made about the encroachment of tech giants in the world of sports media rights, but again this is another fringe deal, and hardly a knockout punch.
Back in June, Amazon scored a package of 60 Premiere League games for UK viewers, after Sky and BT scooped up the bigger packages, according to the Financial Times. It is also prepping sales for its NFL Thursday night package. But while the tech giants tout their global audiences, it seems the sports rights owners are still keen on geographically segmenting their audiences.
Madison Square Garden chief thinks Fox's RSNs might be a tough sell (but that doesn't mean he isn't interested)
Who might buy the 22 regional sports networks that Fox and Disney have pledged to sell in order to receive Justice Department approval?
Put James Dolan, chief executive of Madison Square Garden Company, down as a maybe.
The networks, which include New York's valuable YES Network, are only theoretically for sale, of course, since Fox shareholders might be looking for another, better offer from Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal (parent company of NBC News).
"We're paying attention. I suppose at the right price we might," Dolan told The Query.
Still, the MSG chief was sanguine on their future growth: "We still think there's potential but the market is changing a lot and nobody is growing revenues much because everything is fully distributed and fully priced. The question is what happens from there."
Dolan, who is exploring splitting MSG into two separate units (one housing the sports teams including the New York Knicks, the other with the company's the entertainment venues), notes that RSNs are valuable and throw off a lot of money, but - and it's a big but: "It's a slow, declining revenue stream."
Here's CNBC's David Faber on the topic of the potential bidders and the potential auction. And here's Cablefax's list of likely bidders. Mergers and acquisitions reporting is such a world of caveats these days.
The royal wedding goosed Town & Country — Vanity Fair... not so much
Town & Country magazine had an incredible May thanks perhaps to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Hearst magazine saw the biggest audience increases of any magazine in web and mobile. Compared to May of last year, the magazine's 2018 web audience grew by an eye-popping 307 percent and 649 percent, respectively, according the Association of Magazine Media, which released its latest monthly audience statistics on Tuesday.
Surprisingly T&C's video audience dropped by a whopping 42.5 percent.
Town & Country is increasingly looking to become the society read of the moment under editor Stellene Volandes, who took over at the title in March 2016.
The website carries stories about why Markle has been wearing so many blush tones and where the Spanish princesses are going to summer camp. No wonder former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is starting a new venture to cover royal families.
Meanwhile, Vanity Fair, which carried a cover photo of the royal couple in May, is struggling. The magazine's print and digital audience fell 6.7 percent (from 8 million to 7.5 million) in May versus a year ago. Mobile audience fell 8 percent. Video was a bright spot for the magazine, rising 12.6 percent for the month.
Vanity Fair's Year-to-date total audience is up 0.1 percent, but again, growth is being driven by video.
ComScore, however, paints a different picture, with VF growing its multi-platform audience to 22.7 million in May 2018 from 17 million a year earlier.
The association reports that the total audience for magazines in May was 1.7 billion, up 1.4 percent versus May 2016.
CORRECTION (July 6, 7:07 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the date that Stellene Volandes was hired as editor of Town & Country magazine. She was hired in March 2016, not March 2018.
Internet TV packages are getting pricier — including AT&T's
AT&T is raising prices on its streaming video bundle just weeks after telling the government that it's merger with Time Warner would result in lower prices for consumers.
The telecom giant added $5 to the price of DirecTV Now's cheapest online channel bundle, which now costs $40 — about the same as everyone else's — while removing HBO from one of its packages. It also jacked up its "administrative fee" to $1.99 per month.
This story from Ars Technica is a good reminder of what the company said it would do during the extensive court battle with the Justice Department and its real-world economics. The company says it also offered free channels to AT&T Unlimited subscribers.
AT&T isn't alone. Streaming video providers are entering a new phase of their lifecycle: trying to cover the cost of the channels they offer. Mid-year seems like a good time for a rethink on pricing, it appears.
Sling raised prices in June. Sling remains the cheapest offering with a $25 a month package called Orange, which includes ESPN. It is also offering individual channel choices too. Sony's Playstation Vue said this month it is raising prices for channels by $5 to $44.99 per month for the lowest tier, called Access, or $84.99 for the highest tier called Ultra. YouTube's YouTube TV, a cable like bundle raised its fee by $5 in March to $40.
Streamers have long pitched themselves as a cost efficient alternative to existing TV bundles, but it's worth remembering that the average price of broadband in the US is $58 per month, according to this FCC report.
Maria Bartiromo criticized for toothless interview with Trump
Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted an interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday — and it's not going down well with fellow journalists, many of whom criticized her lack of pushback on the president's responses.
Michael Barbaro of The New York Times tweeted that the former CNBC host is now something other than a journalist after CNN's "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter suggested she sounded like a "counselor."
Bartiromo, once known as the "Money Honey" for her hard-edged coverage of business and finance, hosted the interview with the president on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."
But Bartiromo has been seen as one of many hosts at Fox News that have cozied up to the president. The recent interview provided more ammo for her critics, with Bartiromo agreeing with a variety of Trump's points.
On the subject of trade wars, Trump talked about how the US is getting ripped off. Bartiromo observed encouragingly: "And the markets feel like they're trusting you at this point."
Trump responded: "I think they trust me, and the farmers trust me." Bartiromo's response: "They do."
Bartiromo did have follow up questions on the topic of tariffs, pushing Trump with industry claims that the taxes will hit consumers and result in a net loss of American jobs.
Fox Business President Brian Jones stood by Bartiromo's interview.
“Maria Bartiromo’s wide-ranging interview with President Trump made news on multiple fronts and elicited answers to numerous questions," Jones said in an emailed statement. "We are proud of her hard work and continued success across each of her FBN and FNC programs.”
The transcript of the wide ranging interview, which touched on topics such as the next Supreme Court Justice pick and the Russia investigation, is here.
But it's worth noting that judging by the comments on the YouTube video posted here, Bartiromo still has plenty of fans.
Brian Ross is out at ABC News
Investigative journalist Brian Ross is out at ABC News.
Ross confirmed his departure in a tweet on Monday afternoon. The veteran network reporter had been suspended without pay from ABC News after incorrectly reporting on air that President Donald Trump had directed former national security advisor Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia's government during his election campaign.
The mistake led to a firestorm of criticism directed at Ross and ABC News. The President had called for Ross to be fired and noted that Ross' report had affected the stock market. The network clarified the report a few hours later, then apologized for the mistake and benched Ross for a month. He returned in January in a different position, working on long-form pieces but not about Trump.
It is unclear precisely why Ross and his producer Schwartz are departing at this time. The two intend to keep on with their investigative work, Ross said in his tweet.
ABC confirmed the departure in a memo from the network president James Goldston.
Hollywood has its best ever quarter at the box office
Time to break out the champagne in Tinseltown.
Hollywood just recorded its biggest-ever box office revenue in any quarter in its history. The second quarter box office hit $3.33 billion, a 23 percent increase on the same quarter last year.
AMC Theaters released a statement to mark the occasion and thank their studio partners for making such great titles. (Maybe now is a great time for studio owners to have a conversation about releasing new movies at home?)
"Avengers: Infinity War" was the top movie in the second quarter, while "Black Panther" took the honors in the first quarter, according to BoxOfficeMojo. In the first half of the year, box office revenue is running 9.6 percent ahead of last year.
The New York Times smells a rat
The New York Times editorial board smells a rat.
It took just six months for Fox and Disney to win approval for their $70 billion merger, while AT&T's merger with CNN-owner Time Warner took more than 18 months. The editorial board wonders if politics is at play.
The Justice Department's anti-trust chief Makan Delrahim told The Times in the fall: “All enforcement decisions will be based on the facts and the law. Not on politics.”
But The Times editorial on Sunday concludes: "It is becoming harder and harder to believe that."
Justice did get a concession from the parties to prevent concentration of sports rights ownership. The new combination, presuming Comcast doesn't come back to the table, will sell off Fox's 22 regional sports networks. But who might buy them?
Dealbreaker weighs in with a suggestion that Madison Square Garden could pick up YES network and also has a reminder that millions of viewers in Los Angeles still can't watch The Dodgers thanks to a multi-year stand-off between the channel that owns the rights, owned by cable company Charter, and AT&T unit DirecTV. The Justice Department, it seems, can't protect everyone.
A DOJ official said in response: “Each proposed transaction presents its own unique facts and therefore competitive analysis. The timing for review depends on the structure of the transaction presented, the timeliness of compliance by the parties, and the willingness of parties to address (through divestitures or otherwise) issues that raise competitive concerns. The Antitrust Division works diligently to quickly review transactions within the times prescribed by Congress and agreed to by the parties.”
Tim Berners-Lee is devastated about misuse of the web
Tim Berners-Lee, the man who created the World Wide Web, is devastated at how his invention is being used for harm.
In an interview for the August edition of Vanity Fair, he describes being "devastated" with Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica debacle.
“We demonstrated that the Web had failed instead of served humanity, as it was supposed to have done, and failed in many places,” he told interviewer Katrina Brooker. The centralized web, “ended up producing— with no deliberate action of the people who designed the platform — a large-scale emergent phenomenon which is anti-human.”
Digital media upstart Quartz sells to Japan's Uzabase
Japanese finance data and media company Uzabase has acquired Quartz in a deal that will value the company between $75 million and $110 million depending on Quartz's financial performance.
Quartz, launched by Atlantic Media in 2012, was meant to be a digital competitor to more established business publications like The Economist and The Financial Times. The website gained a reputation for its data visualization and quirky product efforts, including a news app that communicated news via text conversations.
Uzabase said in a press release that it plans to push Quartz to pursue more subscription revenue, adding to a growing move for digital media away from a reliance on advertising income — money that flows mostly to Google and Facebook.
President says journalists should be free from fear of being attacked
President Donald Trump on Friday addressed the deaths of five staff members at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
"This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief," Trump said at a White House a tax event. "Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from fear of being violently attacked while doing their job."
He added: "My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life. We will not ever leave your side."
(Watch the clip here and read NBCNews.com's report of the event.)
Nevertheless, a plenty of people on Twitter pointed out the President's prior comments about the media being the "enemy of the American people."
But drawing any connections between the incident and the president's "enemy" comments isn't a great idea if you want to keep your job however. Reuters editor Rob Cox apologized for a tweet,which was later deleted reading, in which he wrote "blood is on your hands, Mr. President," according to The Wrap.
CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp tweeted what many reporters are feeling in light of the attack: "This may be an awful case of a disgruntled former employee. But the fact that journalists everywhere are feeling afraid as a result is real. Stop blaming the media for all your problems. We aren’t perfect, but we’re a vital check on power, and we bring communities together."
#NoNotoriety pushes media organizations to focus on shooting victims
There is a growing push for media organizations to limit their coverage of the perpetrators of mass shootings — and it's organizing around #NoNotoriety. On Friday, #NoNotoriety became a rallying cry after a man killed five people at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
The campaign has been around since 2012, founded by Tom and Caren Teves after their son was killed in the 2012 shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado.
"The quest for notoriety and infamy is a well known motivating factor in rampage mass killings and violent copycat crimes," the organization states on its website. In particular, the organization calls for media organizations to adhere the principle of minimizing harm, recognize that infamy can inspire copycat crimes, downplay names, and elevate victims.
Lois Beckett, a senior reporter at The Guardian, tracked coverage of the shooting through her Twitter feed, noting a wide range in how outlets mentioned the shooter.