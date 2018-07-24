The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

The NBC News Media Blog is here to keep you current on the media business. Check here every day for fresh news on the latest corporate battles, media mergers, the growth of paid content and big ad-revenue shifts.
The Query
VFW 'disappointed' that members booed journalists during Trump speech
President Donald Trump called out the media yet again during an event on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Trump told the crowd assembled not to believe what they see in the news, including reporting from NBC News.
"Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," Trump said as he pointed to the back of the room. The comments drew some cheers.
The VFW, however, did not agree. In a tweet sent after the event, the national headquarters for the VFW offered support for the media.
"Today, we were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press during President Trump's remarks," the organization wrote. "We rely on the media to spread the VFW message, and @CNN, @NBCNews, @ABC, @FoxNews, @CBSNews, & others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there."
The statement is a rare instance in which Trump's media critiques have been directly answered by an organization that hosted him. Trump attacked the media during a 2017 speech to the Boy Scouts of America's National Scout Jamboree, drawing an apology from the organization's leader for the "political rhetoric."
The VFW, a nonprofit run by military veterans that advocates for veterans, went a step farther, naming particular media organizations in attendance (NBC News was among the organizations named) and noting that they "rely on the media to spread the VFW message."
"We were happy to have them there."
Consumers underestimate what they spend on subscriptions
Consumers are significantly underestimating what they spend on subscriptions, according to a study from Waterstone Management Group.
The company surveyed consumers on 21 categories of subscriptions and asked them to guess what they spent on a monthly basis. Consumers' average first guess was $79 per month, and the second guess was $111.
In reality, they spent $237 per month on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, Match and Amazon, among others. CNBC reports on study here.
Verizon's digital video efforts ended up an expensive headache
Verizon’s ambitions in the digital video space brought it a lot of headache and expense.
The company reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and revealed that it took a pre-tax charge of $658 million on a “product realignment.”
Translation: Verizon’s closure of go90, its online video platform aimed at youngsters, lost a lot of money. Verizon also noted a stunning number for severance charges in the period: $339 million.
Corporate clear-out: Many of those in charge at Verizon have left their positions. CEO Lowell McAdam is becoming executive chairman while two other senior people — executive vice president of global operations John Stratton and executive vice president of global media Marni Walden — stepped down from their posts, leaving Oath chief executive Tim Armstrong the last man standing. Armstrong is still working hard on bringing Yahoo into Oath — acquisitions and integration costs related to that merger cost $120 million in the quarter.
What’s the future for Oath: The Information reported earlier in July that Armstrong may be considering a buyout of Oath. If that were to happen, it would be another indication that Verizon wants to focus on its wireless business.
Cord cutting: Verizon also detailed the cold winds of cord cutting on its TV business, Fios, which lost some 37,000 customers. Its internet business, however, is a source of growth, with Verizon adding 37,000 broadband subscribers.
The history: Verizon has tried hard to diversify away from its core business of selling wireless service. Verizon had talks about acquiring cable TV provider Charter and, according to court filings, also talked to Shari Redstone about CBS, but is no longer eyeing any big acquisitions. America's biggest phone company will no doubt be watching how AT&T manages to integrate its new Time Warner unit. We'll hear more about that after the closing bell when AT&T reports its numbers.
33 million homes will cut the cord by 2018, report says
One research firm thinks the rate of cord cutting in 2018 is going to be greater than they initially expected.
A new study from eMarketer finds that as many as 33 million homes in 2018 will opt out of paying a traditional TV bill, up from its prior projection of 27.1 million (last year’s projection for 2018).
There are still 119.6 million households paying for cable or satellite TV in the United States, but eMarketer predicts that by 2022 as many as 55.1 million will be receiving their TV via the internet.
The new research suggests that the availability of quality content is supercharging the growth of the so-called over-the-top business, according to Paul Verna, an analyst eMarketer.
eMarketer isn’t the only measurement firm with this outlook. Mike Vorhaus, president of research group Magid Advisors, told USA Today in June: "We have been saying this for five or six years now, and it’s rising again. This is unstoppable. People are going to cut the cord. The $100 (pay-TV) package is going to be under deep distress."
Magid noted that 8 percent of pay-TV customers said they were "extremely likely" to cut the cord. The response the prior year was 6 percent.
New L.A. Times owner has a hundred-year plan
It was a tale of two newspapers on Monday.
On the East Coast, Tronc laid off half of the editorial staff of the New York Daily News. On the West Coast reporters at the Los Angeles Times were busy unpacking boxes in their new office building.
The LAT's new owner, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, acquired the paper from Tronc in February.
Soon-Shiong laid out his vision for the paper in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday. The Los Angeles-based doctor, who hired former Wall Street Journal executive editor Norman Pearlstine to run the newspaper's editorial operation, said he had a decidedly long-term timeframe.
“I’m looking at a hundred year plan, literally," Soon-Shiong told The Guardian.
The new owner says he is ready to fight clickbait with intelligent non-partisan news coverage and notes that he does not read Buzzfeed or Mashable.
“Their audience is the advertisers," Soon-Shiong said. "My audience is the reader. I can engage you and you will pay for the value and you will come.”
He did, however, say he hopes to make money from the newspaper.
"No money, no mission," he said, quoting nuns from the Catholic missionary teachers he studied under in his youth.
More than one-third of U.S. newspapers have had layoffs since 2017
The journalism industry's woes show few signs of abating.
The Pew Research Center on Monday published a fresh look into layoffs in the U.S. newspaper and digital media industries. Pew's analysis found that more than one-third of U.S. newspapers had at least one round of layoffs between January 2017 and April 2018, while almost one-quarter of digital news outlets had let people go in that time period.
The report comes on the same day that Tronc laid off half of the newsroom of The New York Daily News.
In total employment, the digital news industry has been more stable, while total newsroom staff at newspapers across the country declined from around 46,000 to 39,000, according to the Pew study.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Fox News part ways
Another member of the Fox News team is headed to the Trump administration.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of Fox News' “The Five” — who has also been romantically connected to Donald Trump Jr., is leaving the cable news channel to work on advocacy efforts for President Daonld Trump, according to several outlets.
Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Guilfoyle became a source of friction at the network, in part, because of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.
"FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the network said in a statement.
Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine is currently deputy chief of staff for communications for the Trump administration.
Daily Beast highlights journalists' frustrations with high-powered lawyers of high-powered men
Washington Post contributor Irin Carmon had a message for everyone assembled at the Mirror Awards for journalism in June: there's a systemic problem.
Her speech, embedded below, provides important context to a report from The Daily Beast published Thursday that several high-profile people hired a law firm to kill or soften stories about alleged sexual harassment — including the Post's story on Charlie Rose's conduct at CBS and the company's slow response.
Carmon and Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain won the award for Best Story on Sexual Misconduct in the Media Industry for their piece on Rose.
"The stories that we have been doing are about a system," Carmon said. "The system has lawyers and a good reputation.”
The Daily Beast story notes that authors Brittain and Carmon were not happy about those efforts.
“Indeed, the system is sitting in this room,” Carmon said at the event. “The system is still powerful men getting stories killed that I believe will one day see the light of day.”
The Daily Beast story also noted that the law firm was hired by Matt Lauer, the former "Today" host who was fired by NBC News for inappropriate sexual behavior.
Carmon, who was previously a national reporter for MSNBC and NBC News, recently joined New York Magazine as a senior correspondent to cover a variety of women’s issues, the Supreme Court and media. The Daily Beast notes that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, currently executive producer of “60 Minutes,” was also at the Mirror Awards event.
Former Paramount TV boss considers lawsuit
The former president of Paramount Television is considering a lawsuit against the company, according to a source close to the executive.
Amy Powell, who has been president of Paramount's TV arm since 2013, was fired by the company on Thursday evening after the studio decided she had made comments in a meeting that were not consistent with Viacom’s values, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Now, Powell is considering legal action, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Powell had made comments during a conference call about black women being angry and about black children being raised by a single parent.
Powell isn’t going quietly.
“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting — or in any setting," Powell’s personal publicist, Allan Meyer, said in a statement. "The facts will come out and I will be vindicated."
Justice wants a 'swift' review of AT&T appeal
The Department of Justice could slow down the completion of the AT&T-Time Warner merger for at least another three months and possibly longer.
Deadline writes that the Justice Department requested "swift" action in a filing Thursday so that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals can hear its argument that the merger should be blocked. AT&T’s merger was given the green light by a federal judge, but the Justice Department is protesting that decision, arguing that the merger hurts consumers and competitors.
“AT&T and Time Warner have now closed their merger, but every day that they are allowed to combine aspects of their businesses more deeply will make it more difficult for this Court and the district court on remand to unwind the merger and preserve competition," the Justice brief reads.
AT&T’s merger was first agreed in October 2016. Final briefs are due to court by Oct. 18. For now, AT&T has agreed that it will hold off on integrating its Turner unit, which sells the advertising AT&T hopes to revolutionize, until the appeal process has played out.
Separately, CNN Worldwide’s chief Jeff Zucker is taking medical leave for six weeks to take care of a heart condition, according to a tweet from CNN anchor Brian Stelter.
Netflix on an Oscar push?
Goodbye Jonathan Friedland; hello Lisa Taback.
Netflix just hired well-known Oscar campaign strategist Taback who was a long time collaborator with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s Weinstein Co.
Taback and members of her team will join Netflix, according to a press release on Wednesday. Her appointment appears to point to Netflix's increasing desire to be successful on the TV and film awards circuit and solidify its reputation as the best place to work in Hollywood.
Taback worked on a host of campaigns for movies such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” before the two went their separate ways after some friction, documented here.
Netflix’s former PR boss left the company after being called out by CEO Reed Hastings for using a racial slur. Taback isn’t directly taking his post, rather she will run publicity for awards campaigns.
Reader revenue tops $130 million at The Guardian
Those annoying yellow banner ads on The Guardian's website suggesting readers dig deep for journalism have worked.
The Guardian Media Group said that it has raised about $130 million in reader revenue, according to a spokesman for the company, helping put the paper on a better financial path.
The Guardian's online coverage of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal along with its journalism about America's heartland have helped convince readers to reach into their pockets to support the paper. The reader revenue figure includes subscriptions, newspaper sales and voluntary donations.
As paywalls have proliferated across the internet, The Guardian continues to give its stories away for free and is still losing money doing it — but is losing much less.
Back in 2016, the newspaper was in a rocky financial situation, closing offices and cutting staff. Last year, the company reduced its losses by two-thirds and is hoping to break even in its fiscal year 2018, which ends in April next year, according to Guardian Media Group chief executive David Pemsel. He set forth the company’s future vision at a soiree held at the home of Richard and Claudia Edelman on Tuesday evening.
The Guardian’s operating losses were $75 million in 2015-16. Now, their losses are $25 million, according to the company. Revenue is up one percent on the prior year to $282 million, according to spokesman Brendan O'Grady.
Pemsel said he was urged to erect a paywall but demurred, noting that the number of supporters (people who pay for a membership or one-off articles) had risen from 10,000 to 900,000 in the latest full year.
"When I started this role, the advice to me and our editor-in-chief Katharine Viner was simple - cut costs and put up a pay wall," Pemsel said. "We wanted to explore a different model, recognizing the huge reach and impact the Guardian has achieved., but also finding a way of asking readers to give us greater financial support."
Discovery CEO Zaslav is getting a raise
Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is getting a pay raise and a new contract that will see him remain at the helm of the company through 2023.
Zaslav, who joined as president and CEO in 2007, will see his target bonus increase next year to $22 million (up from $9 million), though there is no guaranteed bonus amount, according to a company filing. His base salary of $3 million remains unchanged. Zaslav also has stock grants.
Zaslav has executed a host of major deals in recent years including acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive, which included cable channels HGTV and Food Network, and this summer negotiated a global rights deal for the PGA Tour, which will involve a new streaming service. The company is already a major shareholder in streaming platform BAMTech Europe, which helps support Discovery’s Eurosport channels.
Netflix's story stumbles
If you believe there is a tech bubble waiting to burst, then you might be paying close attention to Netflix today. Wall Street is not in a good mood after the company added fewer subscribers than expected — the first time that's happened in five quarters.
The streaming giant, which picked up more Emmy nominations than HBO, is one of the market’s best performers. The stock story, largely reliant on collecting more subscribers, fell apart yesterday after it missed a growth forecast.
And as Mediapost’s Alex Weprin pointed out, the company doubled its marketing spend to $1 billion in the first six months.
Eric Schiffer, CEO of private equity firm Patriach, told Reuters: “Investors are devastated by Netflix’s Q2 projection that went down in dramatic flames. Now future projections are suspect and that decimates valuation.”
Rob Arnott, head of fund advisory firm Research Affiliates, told Bloomberg TV that Wall Street may have focused more on the allure rather than the fundamentals of the Netflix story. “They qualify as a bubble," he said.
CNBC noted on Tuesday that analysts are predicting that so-called FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet) will appreciate just 5.4 percent in the next 12 months, while Netflix will add just 2 percent. Here’s the report. The average return was 64.5 percent this past six months.
News consumption on smartphones continues to grow
The smartphone continues to grow as a force in news consumption.
A new report from the Pew Research Center found that almost six-in-ten Americans now often read the news on their smartphones — almost triple the amount that did in 2013.
That growth is particularly impressive in comparison to newsreading on desktop and laptop computers, which is just about flat.
Pew found that young people more often get news on their mobile devices, but that the growth has been fueled by an uptick in consumption from older people and people with lower incomes.
The charts below highlight the growth in mobile news readership as well as some of the splits between people who read news on mobile vs. desktop.
Media coverage torches Trump over Helsinki
You know it's bad when both the U.S. and Russian media are declaring Vladimir Putin the winner.
Media from both countries generally gave the Russian president the win over U.S. President Donald Trump after the two met in Helsinki.
One of the biggest news outlets in Russia, Izvestia, headlined its story on the Helsinki summit: “Trump immediately capitulates: Why the world’s press gave victory to Putin." The website added that Trump had “fallen into a trap set by the Russian President Vladimir Putin,” according to Google Translate.
Tabloid newspapers on both sides of the Atlantic went in for the kill on Tuesday. In the U.K., the left-leaning Daily Mirror declared Trump, “Putin’s Poodle: Trump branded a traitor.”
The Daily News cover screamed “Open Treason,” and noted in its coverage that Trump calls stories he disagrees with “fake news” but appeared to buy Putin’s denials about Russia’s interference in the U.S. election without question.
The cover carries a political cartoon showing Trump holding hands with Putin on Fifth Avenue and aiming a gun at Uncle Sam, an allusion to Trump’s comment that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.
The more right-leaning New York Post also criticized Trump with its headline — "See No Evil" — describing the summit as a bear hug to “wicked BFF Vlad.” Fox News, generally supportive of Trump, hosted a variety of voices that criticized the president.
One Finnish newspaper simply noted the score: Trump 0, Putin 1. CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted the front page.
The Russians would no doubt agree, though RT, a Russian TV channel that had to register as a foreign agent in the US and has been banned from selling ads on Twitter, offered a softer take. An op-ed by Irish journalist Bryan MacDonald published on the RT website declared the Helsinki summit something of a storm in a tea-cup.
“US outlets and pundits would have you believe Trump handed over the family silver to Moscow. Which is nonsense,” he wrote.
“In reality, hardly anything changed. Trump didn't recognize Crimea, threaten to walk away from NATO or withdraw from Syria.”
Fox News and Business voices pull no punches on Trump in Helsinki
Neil Cavuto on Fox Business called it “disgusting." Fox News' website ran an opinion piece with the headline, “Putin eats Trump’s lunch in shocking Helsinki summit.” Fox News anchor Bret Baier called it "almost surreal at points."
President Donald Trump's appearance alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday drew broad criticism from Republicans and Democrats. But even some of the notable faces of Fox's cable channels, which have generally reported favorably on the president throughout his first term, struggled to defend his actions on Monday.
Abby Huntsman, a Fox News anchor and co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” (and daughter of Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia) tweeted: “No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus.”
CORRECTION (July 16, 2018, 6:00 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of a Fox News anchor. He is Bret Baier, not Brett.
Sinclair's attempt to create a local TV behemoth hits a roadblock
Sinclair’s attempt to create a local TV powerhouse just hit a roadblock.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday that he has “serious concerns” about Sinclair's plan to merge with Tribune Media and will have the FCC vote on sending the deal to an administrative judge.
Pai focused on Sinclair’s plan to spin-off a handful of stations to parties that he said could remain under Sinclair’s control.
“The evidence we’ve received suggests that certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law," Pai said in a statement.
Former CEO of Billboard and The Hollywood reporter resigned amid sexual harassment investigation
The former CEO of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter resigned amid an internal investigation into sexual harassment, according to the The Daily Beast.
John Amato left the company last week, and the company’s owner Valence Media said it was beginning an investigation about workplace practices at the publishing company.
The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani reported that Amato was ousted after employees came forward with harassment allegations against him. The story also notes other complaints from staff about interference with a story about Charlie Walk, a music industry executive and friend of Amato’s who was accused of sexual harassment.
A public relations firm that represents Billboard, Jonesworks, declined to comment. Another firm representing Billboard owner Valence Media and Amato’s lawyer, Joel Katz, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
About-face at Chequers
President Donald Trump appeared to describe the exclusive interview he gave to the Rupert Murdoch-owned The Sun newspaper as "fake news" at a joint news conference Friday with British Prime Minster Theresa May at her Chequers country residence.
The Sun's front-page interview, published Thursday, was timed for maximum embarassment for May and included fierce criticism by Trump of how she has negotiated Britain’s exit from the European Union, or Brexit, and praise for Boris Johnson, her recently departed foreign secretary and one of her chief political rivals, as a potentially "great prime minister."
May’s plan “will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way," Trump told The Sun, adding it "would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.” He also noted: “I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree. She didn’t listen to me.”
At the joint news conference Friday, it was an entirely different side of Trump. BBC News political editor Laura Kuenssberg got the first question and wasted no time calling out the disconnect between The Sun interview and Trump's praise of May in advance of taking questions from reporters. "You seem, rather, to have changed your tune," Kuenssberg said. "Is this the behavior of a friend?" Here's the full exchange.
Trump shot back, "I didn't criticize the prime minister,” adding that he had made lots of positive comments in the interview about May, too, and there was a tape to prove it. "It's called fake news," he said. He also added that May could do what she wants with Europe and that "it's OK with me."
Trump delivered a stinging rebuke of CNN when its reporter Jim Acosta tried to ask a question. "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN,” Trump said before turning to Fox News. A CNN network insider noted that Trump had taken a question the day before from its White House reporter, Jeremy Diamond.
NBC News also came in for arrows after White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked about Trump's comments on NATO. Trump described NBC News as “possibly worse than CNN.” NBC’s Ken Dilanian came to Welker’s defense with a tweet noting that she had asked a fact-based question.
The president of the White House Correspondents' Association, Margaret Talev, issued a rare rebuke of the president on Twitter on Friday and praised The Sun for releasing the full audio of the Trump interview.
"In response to the president lashing out at NBC, CNN and The Sun: Asking smart, tough questions, whether in a presidential press conference or interview, is central to the role a free press plays in a healthy republic," Talev said.
"Given that the president took a question from a CNN reporter in his NATO news conference just a day earlier, maybe he was letting off steam today rather than expressing an official stance toward a news organization's ability to report, but saying a news organization isn't real doesn't change the facts and won't stop us from doing our jobs. We appreciate The Sun for posting the entire audio of their interview so that everyone can hear the president's remarks for themselves."