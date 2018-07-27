The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

Comcast released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Here's the highlights from the company's earnings report and investor call.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News.

What happened with that 21st Century Fox bid?

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he was attracted by the international expansion opportunity of Fox's assets but that the price was just too high.

"Ultimately, we pulled back because we thought that we couldn’t build enough shareholder value by making the price at which it seemed, in our judgment, to be possible to buy that, which was increasing," Roberts said on a call with analysts.

Comcast lost video subscribers:

Comcast lost a net (combined new subscribers and lost subscribers) of 140,000 cable subscribers.

But it's all about broadband now: Comcast added a net of 260,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter. Wall Street had expected 191,000 adds in the period. The main upside of broadband is that Comcast can make more money from each customer (average revenue per user), as the chart below from MoffettNathanson shows.

That helped push Comcast stock up 3 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

Can MSNBC beat Fox News?

Here's what Roberts had to say on that: "MSNBC is now solidly ahead of CNN in primetime and closing the gap with Fox News. I'm not sure enough focus has been paid to MSNBC and the incredible progress it has made."

Enough about Netflix already:

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke shared a common frustration in big media circles: "In terms of direct-to-consumer, there is a feeling right now that everybody is completely focused on Netflix. The vast majority of TV viewing is not streaming. The vast majority of TV viewing is not Netflix or Amazon or Hulu. The vast majority of TV viewing continues to be linear, particularly for big events."

What's going on with Hulu?

An analyst asked, but they did not get an answer. Comcast owns 30 percent of Hulu, with Disney soon set to own 60 percent thanks to its acquisition of some Fox assets.

What's the latest on Sky?

Comcast remains the lead bidder for the London-based pay-TV company Sky, which reported earnings on Thursday, too. Disney will inherit a piece of Sky once its Fox acquisition is complete, so Fox has to up its bid if it wants to keep it out of Comcast's hands. Here's one reason its a target right now: Sky said it added 500,000 customers in the past year and reported a nine percent increase in core earnings for the full year. Here's Thursdays press release.