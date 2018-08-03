The Query: featuring news and analysis on the media by Claire Atkinson

Analysts on Thursday's CBS earnings call did not ask Leslie Moonves, the embattled chief executive of CBS, about the misconduct allegations against him.

Journalists were not impressed.

"The CBS analysts are embarrassing themselves so far," wrote Axios business editor Dan Primack on Twitter. "As everyone watches a house burst into flames, a $CBS analyst pipes up to comment on the lovely weather."

"As CBS executives and directors know best, the professional fate of Moonves & of CBS Corp as an independent company are very much uncertain," NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik tweeted. "Investment analysts can't possibly assess the company without resolution of those two huge Qs. And yet ...nada."

Moonves was his usual chipper self on the call touting the future growth of the company's streaming offerings and explaining how Amazon has boosted subscriptions to its digital service, but he did not touch on the allegations against him. In introductory comments, a CBS investor relations executive said on the advice of lawyers the CEO would not answer questions about matters unrelated to the earnings.

The New Yorker on Friday reported that six women, four of whom spoke on the record, accused Moonves of sexual harassment or misconduct from the 1980s to the 2000s. Of these allegations, four accused Moonves of forcible touching or kissing, and two allege sexual misconduct or harassment.

Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker: "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career."

The long time media and entertainment analysts who have done these earnings calls with the CEO for years agreed to play by the rules. But investors might have been eager to know if their stock will be affected by the possibility of Moonves stepping down, or perhaps gain an update on the legal case winding through Delaware involving CBS's controlling shareholder, who is now at odds with the CBS boss.

Rich Greenfield, media and technology analyst with BTIG, who was not picked to ask a question during the call, complained on Twitter: "Shame on the CBS analysts who were allowed to ask questions and failed to use the opportunity."

Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino posted his thoughts on Twitter: "Yet another example of how too many Wall Street analysts are in the bag for companies they cover. OK Moonves won't answer questions about the sexual misconduct allegations, but these cowards won't even ask him about succession, which is important to investors."

CORRECTION (Aug. 3, 2018, 10:05 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the name of the business-focused cable channel of 21st Century Fox. It is Fox Business Network, not Fox Business News.