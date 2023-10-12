Unverified reports of ‘40 babies beheaded’ in Israel-Hamas war inflame social media

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violent acts that some readers may find disturbing.

A series of shocking reports have spread horrific claims of baby beheadings by Hamas militants across social and mainstream media in recent days, adding a particularly incendiary element to an already violent and bitter war. But the reports are still unconfirmed, and in some cases have been retracted.

The most high-profile claim came Wednesday night when President Joe Biden said that he had seen photographic evidence of terrorists beheading children. The White House later clarified that Biden was referring to news reports about beheadings, which have not included or referred to photographic evidence.

Photos have been published by Hamas showing beheaded soldiers and the X account belonging to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted pictures on Thursday of babies killed and burned by Hamas. No photo evidence had been made public as of Thursday morning corroborating claims that babies had been beheaded.

Unverified and false information spreads quickly on social media, particularly around breaking news events, reaching even larger audiences when it is shared by mainstream news outlets, politicians and people with large followings. Follow-ups that retract or add context are less likely to be repeated or reach the same audience.

Biden’s statement followed a series of news reports and comments from Israeli officials, most of which have since been softened or walked back entirely. Easily debunked misinformation like fake press releases have circulated widely since the start of the war, but such stories often die down quickly once proven false. The claims about beheadings, difficult to verify or debunk, have continued to spread thanks in part to the lack of clarity.

Alexei Abrahams, a disinformation researcher at McGill University in Montreal, said that even without the allegations of beheaded babies, “just the facts themselves are horrifying enough to have the kind of effect you expect.”

“It may turn out that the slaughter was done in a particularly barbaric way. But one way or another, this is an absolutely shocking, unprecedented event of violence,” Abrahams said. “The general concern, of course, is that it’s going to exacerbate what is already a very fraught situation.”