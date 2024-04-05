X becomes 'earthquake Twitter' as users flood site with memes and jokes

Social media users on the East Coast flooded X on Friday with emotions, jokes and memes after a rare earthquake shook the region.

Some asked if others had felt the shake, while others joked that reported damage amounted to little more than an overturned chair. One person quipped that New York City is the worst place to experience an earthquake because New Yorkers take nothing seriously.

“The best thing about the NY #earthquake is that now we get to be as annoying and dramatic as Californians for the next 48 hours,” one person posted.

The Empire State Building’s account summed up the city's attitude: “I AM FINE.”

The earthquake, tentatively measured at 4.8 magnitude, shook buildings and rattled homes from Maine to Maryland, with an epicenter in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

As of Friday morning, the top trend on X was "earthquake," followed in fourth place by "East Coast." The term "Connecticut" trended at No. 5 and "USGS" at No. 6.

In the minutes during and after the quake, X transformed into “earthquake Twitter” as many began to call it on Friday morning, referring to the site’s old name.

Many posters recalled how their homes shook or how they felt their buildings might collapse. Others said they thought a train or a broken laundry machine was initially causing the rattling.

Some noted how an emergency alert sent to cellphones in the affected areas went out well after the shaking had ended. The late alarm only spooked those who had long since realized an earthquake had rattled their homes.

"can’t stop laughing about how long after the earthquake the emergency alert came," one person shared.

One person shared that they were in the midst of dental surgery during the tremor.

"Is 'getting surgery' the worst place to be during a rare east coast earthquake? Because that’s where I was, getting my wisdom teeth taken out," the post reads.

With a total solar eclipse just days away, many said that the end of times was nigh.

“The #earthquake hitting a couple days before the eclipse the world ending,” one person posted.

Some shared newly created memes declaring they had survived the 2024 NYC earthquake.

Those on the West Coast, who have more experience with earthquakes, joked about East Coasters' first time experiencing a seismic event.

"can you imagine how humiliating this would be for us if the californians were awake," one person shared.

One person shared a video that appeared to catch the earthquake on camera as he strummed a guitar.

But many lamented that despite the fears that come along with an earthquake, the silver lining was that the event had brought everyone together on X for the first time in months.

“And for a moment it felt like the old Twitter,” one person lamented.