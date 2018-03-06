As cryptocurrencies move from the fringes of the internet to mainstream investing, South Korea — a country known for being an early adopter of technology — stands as the most crypto-friendly country in the world, with at least 2 million digital-currency investors.

The rapidly rising prices of many cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin, led to a digital gold rush that young South Koreans were well-placed to join. The country has embraced cryptocurrency so quickly that the government was forced to enact legislation to safeguard consumers and prevent illegal activity.

But as prices began to plunge, Koreans like Park were taken for a ride.

Park, who had been looking forward to one day moving out of her parents' home outside eastern Seoul and paying for graduate school, watched her initial investment grow to as much as $3,200 in a matter of weeks before plunging suddenly in mid-January.

Her cryptocurrency accounts' most recent worth: about $750.

A swift downturn hammered crypto markets around the world in the beginning of 2018, spooking investors who have favored the digital cash as an alternative to — and potentially a replacement for — government-issued money. In recent months, countries have sought to regulate the hundreds of cryptocurrencies that have been created, which include the popular bitcoin as well as so-called alt-coins like Ethereum Classic and Ripple.

Cryptocurrencies can be used like debit cards to buy goods and services electronically, but their values can fluctuate based on supply, demand and even hype — a seductive proposition for some investors. But the South Korean government has been so worried about the use of cryptocurrencies in illicit activities, such as money laundering, that it threatened to ban its trading outright.

A broader regulatory policy is still being devised, the government said last month. Some early initiatives have already been implemented to root out nefarious activity: Foreigners have been prohibited from taking part in South Korea's domestic exchanges, and anonymous accounts have been outlawed.

South Korea is not the only country to embrace cryptocurrencies. Recent studies show that American millennials have become more open to investing in cryptocurrencies over traditional government stocks or bonds. The obsession in South Korea, however, has become a next-level phenomenon with the proliferation of brick-and-mortar crypto investment offices, meetup groups and mobile apps.

A screen shows the prices of bitcoin at Bithumb, a virtual currency exchange office, in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 16. Ahn Young-joon / AP

When the South Korean government said it would move to regulate the market, more than 200,000 people signed an online petition in January asking lawmakers not to take away their "happy dream" of investing.

South Korea's currency, the won, falls just behind the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar in terms of market share for all bitcoin transactions worldwide, according to currency tracker CryptoCompare. Bitcoin, known as a "peer-to-peer electronic cash system," was created in 2009 and available for less than a penny. It experienced a record surge to $19,000 per bitcoin in December before the market tumbled in January.

"It's a global trend," said Elaine Ramirez, a Seoul-based tech journalist who writes about the crypto market, and South Koreans are "indulging in being at the forefront of it."

"On a macroeconomic level, it's a way to gain greater opportunities when economic growth has been sluggish," she added, "and young adults see it as an escape from chronically high youth unemployment rates."

Park studied for several years in the United States, where she broadened her English. Her dreams are not all that different from those of her middle-class American counterparts who hope to acquire their own homes and secure their financial futures. In South Korea, cryptocurrency mania has taken hold of students, housewives and grandparents.