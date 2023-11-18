Live updates: SpaceX Starship test launch set for today in Texas

As day breaks in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX preparing to launch its next-generation Starship megarocket on a second test flight. The nearly 400-foot-tall rocket is the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

The uncrewed launch is scheduled to occur today during a 20-minute window that opens at 8 a.m. ET.

Starship’s debut launch in April ended in a huge explosion mere minutes into the flight. The incident prompted a safety review and drew intense scrutiny over damage to the local environment around SpaceX’s Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship rocket is a critical part of NASA’s ambitions to return to the moon. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has also said that Starship could also be used for missions to Mars.