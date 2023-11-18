Live updates: SpaceX Starship test launch set for today in Texas

As day breaks in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX preparing to launch its next-generation Starship megarocket on a second test flight. The nearly 400-foot-tall rocket is the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.
The uncrewed launch is scheduled to occur today during a 20-minute window that opens at 8 a.m. ET.
Starship’s debut launch in April ended in a huge explosion mere minutes into the flight. The incident prompted a safety review and drew intense scrutiny over damage to the local environment around SpaceX’s Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas.
The Starship rocket is a critical part of NASA’s ambitions to return to the moon. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has also said that Starship could also be used for missions to Mars.
FAA approval paved way for test flight
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it had granted SpaceX a launch license for a second test flight of Starship.
SpaceX had been a holding pattern waiting for that approval, which had been in question due in part to the consequences of the first test.
“The FAA has given license authorization for the second launch of the @SpaceX Starship Super Heavy vehicle,” the FAA said in a statement on the social media platform X. “The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements.”
Starship's fiery first test launch
SpaceX's first test flight of Starship ended with a bang.
The uncrewed rocket ignited and blasted skyward for about four minutes, but the separation of the booster from the spacecraft that sat atop the rocket appeared to fail. Some of the booster’s 33 engines appeared to not ignite.
The rocket then began to tumble downward before it exploded.
The company had emphasized that the test was an early step.
“Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!” CEO Elon Musk tweeted. “Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”
Starship is part of a new breed of rockets
This has been a big year for new rockets.
Starship is one of several rockets that made their debuts this year. They include NASA's moon-bound Space Launch System, the Vulcan Centaur, developed by the Denver-based United Launch Alliance, Ariane 6 from the France-based Arianespace, and the H3 rocket from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
To the moon ... and on to Mars
As with any rocket launch, there's a lot at stake with this liftoff. Even though Starship is uncrewed for today's test flight, the outcome will be closely scrutinized.
Starship is expected to play a crucial part in NASA's plans to return to the moon. The agency selected the Starship spacecraft to carry NASA astronauts to the lunar surface on the upcoming Artemis III mission, which could launch as early as 2025.
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has also said that Starship is being developed for future missions to Mars.
Last-minute repairs push launch to Saturday
SpaceX was aiming to conduct the test flight on Friday, but Elon Musk, the company's founder and CEO, announced Thursday on X that part of the rocket needed to be replaced, pushing the launch into the weekend.
Stacked and ready
SpaceX said Thursday that the two pieces of Starship — its Super Heavy booster and reusable Starship spacecraft — had been successfully stacked.
Photo: Dawn at the launch pad
SpaceX’s Starship rocket is unstacked from the booster as it sits on the launchpad at Starbase Friday in Boca Chica, Texas.
What to expect for today's launch
SpaceX is planning an orbital demonstration for today's Starship test flight. The nearly 400-foot-tall rocket has two parts: a first-stage booster known as Super Heavy and an upper-stage Starship spacecraft.
The two stages are designed to separate 2 minutes and 41 seconds into the flight.
After igniting its 33 Raptor engines, the Super Heavy booster will eventually splash down in the Gulf of Mexico roughly seven minutes after liftoff. The Starship spacecraft, on the other hand, will then ignite its own engines to approach orbital velocity, or speeds near 17,000 mph that are required to reach orbit.
Starship won't technically reach that point, however, because the test flight will not include a full circuit of the planet. Instead, the mission will last about an hour and a half before the spacecraft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Hawaii.