Hacker leaks videos from Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games, one of the largest video game publishers in the world, was hacked over the weekend, the company announced Monday.

The hacker gained access to videos and other files from Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar’s upcoming major title.

Screen grabs and footage from the upcoming game circulated on Telegram and Twitter over the weekend, and were viewed by NBC News. The previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, is one of the best-selling video games of all time.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” Rockstar said in an announcement posted to Twitter.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way,” the announcement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.