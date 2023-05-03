Hackers hijacked a university's emergency system to threaten students and faculty

Hackers hijacked a Virginia university’s emergency alerts system this week and, in what appears to be a first, used it to issue threats to students and faculty: The university must pay up or their files would be leaked online.

In a series of messages sent over Bluefield University’s RamAlert, which sends text messages and emails to students and faculty when there’s a school emergency, hackers pushed university members to put pressure on the school’s president.

“We have admissions data from thousands of students. Your personal information is at risk to be leaked on the darkweb blog,” the alerts said.

“if we don’t receive payment, full data leak will be published!!!!!!!!” the message added.

Bluefield University, a small, private university on the border of Virginia and West Virginia, is among the long and growing list of U.S. institutions hit by ransomware hackers, who break into computer systems to then encrypt or threaten to leak files if they are not paid. The school learned of the cyberattack on their systems on Sunday, a Bluefield University spokesperson told NBC News.

On Monday, RamAlert sent out the hackers’ screed, telling students that their information would be published if the school didn’t pay a ransom. The messages from the hackers showed up on Bluefield students’ and teachers’ phones and in their emails, saying they had stolen school files and instructing them to pressure the university’s president to pay the hackers.