'Lawful access' bill would allow feds to legally bust into encrypted devices

Three Republican senators formally proposed a bill this week that seeks to codify “lawful access,” a legal framework that would allow law enforcement to access encrypted digital devices with a signed court order.

Currently, federal and local governments working with third-party forensic firms are constantly battling tech companies in a cat-and-mouse, in which the government can sometimes access the data it seeks and sometimes cannot.

The bill's authors are Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

“Tech companies’ increasing reliance on encryption has turned their platforms into a new, lawless playground of criminal activity,” Cotton said in a statement. “Criminals from child predators to terrorists are taking full advantage. This bill will ensure law enforcement can access encrypted material with a warrant based on probable cause and help put an end to the Wild West of crime on the Internet.”

Both Apple and Google, the world’s two largest manufacturers of smartphone operating systems, declined to comment.

The bill, which was submitted on Tuesday, appears to be a formal codification of what top judicial officials have sought for well-over two decades: enhancing the government’s ability to bust through strong encryption, which can make data held on a cellphone or computer almost unreadable to anyone who does not possess the password to decrypt it.

“This is the full-frontal nuclear assault on encryption we've been fearing would come, but which no lawmaker previously had dared to put forth,” emailed Riana Pfefferkorn, associate director of surveillance and cybersecurity at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society.

During the last year alone, Attorney General William Barr has given two major speeches advocating for such a position, and on Tuesday evening he again lent his support to the bill. The roots of the government’s pushback against widespread strong encryption date back at least 25 years to the Clinton administration.

Law enforcement has long lambasted what it says are tech companies’ preference of profits over protection from criminals.

In January 2020, the FBI even sent a letter demanding that Apple help unlock two iPhones belonging to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the man believed to have carried out the shooting attack that killed three people just one month earlier at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

At the time, Apple followed its normal protocol to assist the government but took no extraordinary steps to get into the seized iPhones.

Apple famously resisted a federal judge’s order to reengineer its own security to access data held on the phone once used by Syed Rizwan Farook, a now-deceased terrorist who was behind the December 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, California.

The proposed bill is opposed by at least one Senate Democrat.

“This flawed bill puts a wig and a mustache on the same tired argument that pro-surveillance activists have been making since the 1990s,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said. “Year after year, the Justice Department and short-sighted politicians demand that companies weaken the encryption that keeps Americans safe from predators, scammers, criminals and hackers.

"They demand that every electronic device be designed with government backdoors, despite the fact that every reputable cybersecurity expert has warned that doing so will inevitably make it easier for bad guys to walk through.”

The proposed bill also contains a provision that enables the attorney general to create a cash prize designed to focus on digital security while also providing access to the government when required.

Civil liberties advocates and cryptography experts say that what the government is seeking is technologically infeasible and reeks of desperation.

“This bill is the dream bill of everything that law enforcement has ever asked for, placed into a single document—it’s really surprising,” said Matthew Green, a computer science professor and cryptography expert at Johns Hopkins University, told NBC News. “It basically admits that they have no idea how to do it.”

For years, many cryptography experts have said that granting all of what the government wants is tantamount to breaking encryption entirely—thereby making all digital devices less secure for regular users.

“This bill is simply blind to reality,” said Andrew Crocker, a senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, in an email. “It is blind to the fact that as millions of us march in the streets and shelter in place, we've never been more dependent on secure communications and devices.

"It is blind to the expert consensus that there is no way to provide access to securely encrypted data without a backdoor, something that legislating a prize for a magical solution simply cannot change.”