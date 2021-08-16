T-Mobile says it is investigating a data breach

T-Mobile is investigating a data breach at the company, a spokesperson said Monday.

While the company said that it wasn’t yet sure if the breach involved customer data, the announcement came on the heels of unverified claims by an anonymous hacker on social media that an enormous cache of sensitive customer data had been stolen.

"We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved," the company said in a statement emailed Monday afternoon.

"We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed," the statement said. "We have been working around the clock to investigate."

Early Sunday morning, before allegations of a new T-Mobile breach were public, a self-proclaimed hacker said on social media and in a hacker forum that they are in possession of sensitive stolen information from 100 million customers, including driver’s license numbers and Social Security Numbers, and that the information for more than 30 million customers had never before been published. Those claims were first reported by Motherboard.

While it's common for self-proclaimed hackers to either exaggerate or fully fabricate claims, a T-Mobile spokesperson made clear Sunday evening that the company was taking them seriously. It was "aware of claims" and "actively investigating" them, the spokesperson said.

T-Mobile, which merged with Spring in 2020 to become the second-most widely used telecommunications company in the U.S., has struggled to keep data secure. It has suffered at least one publicly known data breach a year since 2018, and an additional one in January.

The 2018 and 2020 breaches both revealed customers’ personal data, but neither included particularly sensitive information like Social Security Numbers, and each were believed to only affect several million people.

Contacted on the messaging app Telegram on Monday, the hacker claimed to NBC News to have been involved with the breach but didn’t immediately provide proof of their claims. It is unclear if the person was working alone or as part of a group.

In its statement, T-Mobile declined to address the number of potential victims until it had finished investigating the matter.

"This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency," it said. "Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others."