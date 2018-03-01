Twitter might have exposed your password. You should probably change it.

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Twitter advised its 330 million users on Thursday to change their passwords after some of them were accidentally stored in plain text on an internal log.

Twitter said in a post on its official blog that it had fixed the error and that it believed that no passwords were breached or misused. But it told users to consider changing their Twitter passwords "out of an abundance of caution."

Twitter didn't say how many passwords were exposed or for how long.

Twitter, like most large internet companies, uses a standard password-masking protocol called "hashing," which runs your password through an equation to convert it into a string of random-seeming numbers and letters. For example, in one kind of hashing, the password "password" might be "5f4dcc3b5aa765d61d8327deb882cf99."