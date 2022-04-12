Ukraine says Russian cyberattack sought to shut down energy grid

Russian military hackers tried and failed to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last week, the country’s government and a major cybersecurity company said Tuesday.

The attack was designed to infiltrate computers connected to multiple substations, then delete all files, which would shut that infrastructure down, according to Ukraine’s summary of the attack.

ESET, a Slovakia-based cybersecurity company working to help secure Ukrainian infrastructure, said in a statement the attack was conducted by the same arm of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, that successfully executed similar attacks in 2014 and 2015. In both of those incidents, some residents of Kyiv temporarily lost power.

Viktor Zhora, a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, said in a press conference held over the video conferencing platform Zoom that the malware did successfully infiltrate some computers in Ukraine’s energy sector and caused disruptions at one facility. But that was quickly remedied and no customers lost power, he said.

The effective defense came from a combined team of information technology staff, Ukrainian intelligence, ESET and Microsoft, which is also helping defend Ukraine from hackers, Zhora said.

Zhora declined to name the electrical company or the region where it operates, but said the company provides electricity for an area where millions of people live.

