Wawa says data breach affected thousands over 10 months

By The Associated Press

The Pennsylvania-based chain says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers last week. It believes the software was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4.

The breach affected all of Wawa's 850 locations. In-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, but ATM machines were not.

Wawa says it's notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected.

